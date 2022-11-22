Long-time Haywood County resident Kitty Phillips passed on Election Day this month. Kitty was a fan of The Smoky Mountain News who enjoyed the investigative reporting in the paper. She was a volunteer at Haywood Regional Medical Center during the dark times when SMN was reporting on the the David Rice problems. When the then CEO Rice forbade SMN from the hospital campus, Kitty would gather an armful of the papers and place them around the hospital. Kitty knew the importance of a viable hospital and the First Amendment right/duty to disclose shortcomings.

