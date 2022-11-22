Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smoky Mountain News
No Man’s Land Film Festival returns to WNC
The No Man’s Land Film Festival, the premier all-woman adventure film festival, will screen at New Belgium Brewing’s Liquid Center in Asheville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and it will also stream online. Hosted by MountainTrue, films will feature jaw-dropping stories of women capable of amazing athletic...
Smoky Mountain News
Mountain Layers gets the blues
Beloved regional blues/folk singer-songwriter Heidi Holton will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Mountain Layers Brewing in Bryson City. Holton is turning heads with her unique take on one of America’s oldest popular musical traditions: the blues. She began young, leaving Murphy to play in rock bands in Athens, Georgia, and New Orleans, Louisiana, before the blues called and she answered.
Smoky Mountain News
Christmas in Appalachia
As the temperatures drop in Western North Carolina, the fun only heats up. The holiday season here is filled with events and activities aimed to celebrate the best way we know how — with friends, family and visitors alike. Families can partake in wagon rides, Polar Express trips, craft...
Smoky Mountain News
Water quality groups land grants
Environmental groups in Haywood, Buncombe and Madison Counties were recently awarded grants totaling $197,500 from the Pigeon River Fund of The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Recipients for the fall 2022 awards are:. Asheville GreenWorks, which received $25,000 for its Youth Environmental Leadership Program, which deploys interns to work...
Smoky Mountain News
SMN has lost a loyal friend
Long-time Haywood County resident Kitty Phillips passed on Election Day this month. Kitty was a fan of The Smoky Mountain News who enjoyed the investigative reporting in the paper. She was a volunteer at Haywood Regional Medical Center during the dark times when SMN was reporting on the the David Rice problems. When the then CEO Rice forbade SMN from the hospital campus, Kitty would gather an armful of the papers and place them around the hospital. Kitty knew the importance of a viable hospital and the First Amendment right/duty to disclose shortcomings.
Smoky Mountain News
Seeing green: Inexperienced tax collector-elect gears up for new role
Of the many Republican victories in the 2022 General Election amid a red wave washing over Western North Carolina that brought multiple unexpected GOP wins, 21-year-old Sebastian Cothran’s remains the most surprising. When the inexperienced UNC Asheville college student decided to run for tax collector, he didn’t do so...
Smoky Mountain News
Macon County votes ‘no’ on quarter-cent sales tax
Decisions about following through with the new Franklin High School project were always going to fall to a new board of commissioners made up of different members than those who occupied the seats when plans were first initiated. However, with Macon County residents voting no to the quarter-cent sales tax...
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee strengthens banishment law
In a unanimous vote during Annual Council Monday, Oct. 24, the Cherokee Tribal Council passed an ordinance to strengthen the tribe’s ability to enforce its banishment rules. It’s been refining the legislation since March and discussing the topic for much longer. Native American tribes have the power to...
Smoky Mountain News
Mainspring signs agreement in dam removal effort
After months of discussion and deliberation, Mainspring Conservation Trust and Northbrook Carolina Hydro II have signed an agreement allowing Mainspring to purchase the aging Ela Dam in Swain County — paving the way for dam removal efforts to progress. In use since 1925, the dam is small, old and...
Smoky Mountain News
Jackson County man indicted on first-degree murder charge
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a former Cashiers resident this week for first-degree murder, Sheriff Chip Hall said. Grant Alexander Higgs, 42, is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $5 million dollar bond. Monday, a Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Higgs in the shooting death of Brittney Nicole Leftridge, 31. At the time of his arrest Higgs was a resident of Nashville, Tennessee and previously resided in St. Louis, Missouri and Cashiers, North Carolina.
Smoky Mountain News
Man found guilty of attempted murder in pig dispute
A dispute about a pig that escalated into attempted murder ended last week with a Tuckasegee man ordered to serve at least two decades in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William...
