SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – All Eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge have been cleared following a major multi-vehicle injury accident that hospitalized several victims Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.The San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) first tweeted about the accident around 1:08 p.m., noting there was multiple injuries and that drivers should avoid the eastbound side of the Bay Bridge.At first the injury count from the SFFD was six people, but by 1:34 p.m. the department tweeted at 18 people were injured and four ambulances were called to transfer as many victims to nearby hospitals.None of the injuries were serious, according to SFFD.At 1:54 p.m., SFFD tweeted that the accident was secured. Crews treated a total of 16 people on scene -- eight adults and eight juveniles. Only two victims needed to be transported to a the hospital.Authorities reported that all eastbound lanes in the Yerba Buena Island tunnel had been cleared by around 2 p.m. The incident lasted just under an hour. Travelers were advised to anticipate some residual delays.https://twitter.com/511SFBay/status/1595899826733842433

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO