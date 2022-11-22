Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Shreveport-Bossier to appear in 2023 Rose Parade
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two local organizations are celebrating the new year by representing Shreveport-Bossier in the 2023 Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California. “We are so thrilled that Shreveport-Bossier will be featured on a national stage,” said Stacy Brown, President and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “This is the first time we have been invited to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade with the State of Louisiana and the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. We are proud to feature two treasures from our area, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the American Rose Center.”
Shreveport hairstylist shares her experience working for movie, Wakanda Forever
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A local Shreveport woman was the lead of the hair department for Wakanda Forever and now she wants to share her experience. On Nov. 23, Crystal Woodford, a local Shreveport woman and lead of the hair department for Wakanda forever, visits KSLA to talk about her experience working on the set of the new Black Panther movie and show off some of her amazing designs.
Which Fast Food Joint Put Shreveport In This 1999 TV Commercial
I've had the conversation with a lot of Shreveport residents about the "peak" of Shreveport. Obviously it's not right now, with rampant crime and poverty. It hasn't felt like a "peak" for the city at any point since 2015. But when I ask people to give me a 10 year period of when Shreveport's "peak" was, I commonly hear a timeframe that involves the late 90s and early 2000s.
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Bossier City church hosts Thanksgiving dinner for community
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sunflower Missionary Baptist Church held its annual Thanksgiving dinner Wednesday night in Bossier City. An evening service was followed by an opportunity for all in attendance to express reasons they are thankful then dinner was served. Members expressed gratefulness to share this dinner...
Popular Shreveport Hidden Gem Closing For Good Next Month
I love food. Absolutely love it. And it always breaks my heart when I see a restaurant close. And when it comes to 'hidden gem' restaurants in town, this will be missed greatly. Jabez & Jabes Hibachi Steakhouse in Shreveport is Closing. According to a Facebook post from Jabez &...
Perkins, Glover announce endorsement of Tom Arceneaux
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Shreveport mayors have announced their support for one candidate facing a run-off election for mayor. According to a release, current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover have announced their endorsement of candidate Tom Arceneaux. The announcement was made Tuesday evening at a fundraiser.
Holiday Themed Christmas Train Announces Louisiana Stops
Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express takes to the rails to celebrate the season. Here are the stops in Louisiana where you can see the train and its holiday display.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
Steak dinnerPhoto byPhoto by Eduardo Roda Lopes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are great options for both a casual meal as well as for a special occasion.
Rain Returns To The Shreveport Area This Weekend
After a wet Thanksgiving expect a little break from the rain in the Shreveport area but, KTAL NBC 6 reports that more rain is on the way:. Rain will return to all of the ArkLaTex Friday night and Saturday and could be heavy at times. A stronger disturbance will bring a chance of strong to severe storms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Why Bristol Thinks Generations Gifts Is One of Bossier’s Best Kept Secrets
'Tis the season, y'all! I know you're probably putting the finishing touches on your gift list and getting ready to hit the stores for your holiday shopping, so why not support some of the amazing local businesses in our area while you're at it?. Small businesses are the backbone of...
Krampus returning to Bossier City for some creepy Christmas fun
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While Santa brings presents to good children, he has a less jolly partner to punish the naughty. You’ll have a chance to meet him in Bossier City beginning next week. Have you been naughty this year? For those who love horror or old-world...
Two Towns Within Driving Distance Make Best Small Town Christmas List
Looking to capture some of the magic of Christmas for yourself and your family? You won't have to drive far to see two towns that were recently named among the 20 Best Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the United States. Natchitoches, LA is well known for being a...
'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving
'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. ‘World’s Largest Turkey Fry’ with 1,050 birds this …. 'World's Largest Turkey Fry' with 1,050 birds this Thanksgiving. Cloudy and cool Friday, rain returns Saturday. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Friday, November 25th. Salvation Army of NWLA volunteers feeds community...
24-Year-Old Bret Dooly Died In One-Vehicle Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 159, south of Louisiana Highway 2. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden.
Anna Grant lost her daughter and suffered a stroke; then came the pandemic
Anna Grant, who lives in Shreveport, Louisiana, has worked in cafeteria’s for much of her adult life. In 2019, Grant lost her daughter then suffered a stroke, so she was on medical leave at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. She returned to the school’s frontline in the Fall of 2020 when many children had returned to in-person school, but before vaccines were widely available. She had staff who were unvaccinated, as were the kids.
Shreveport firefighters respond to 2-alarm blaze on Healthplex Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a blaze at a hotel construction site the morning of Thursday, Nov. 24. The incident occurred on Healthplex Drive behind First Care Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the...
Former Mayor Cedric Glover and Mayor Adrian Perkins announce support of Tom Arceneaux for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - Former Mayor Cedric Glover and Mayor Adrian Perkins are backing Tom Arceneaux as Shreveport’s next mayor. Glover and Perkins join in the effort already including former Mayor Ollie Tyler, former Police Chief Jim Roberts, former City Attorney William Bradford, Mrs. Bessie Smith, Linda Biernacki, Waynette Ballengee, Coach Wendell Delaney and a host of other civic and business leaders.
2 Shreveport women arrested for defrauding veterans out of over a million dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport women are in custody after being accused of defrauding veterans of more than a million dollars. Police were conducting an investigation Tuesday in the 100 block of Captain H.M. Shreve Boulevard in a case they've been working on since September. Multiple veterans were targeted and...
Louisiana Wastewater Contains 'Shocking' Amount Of Meth
The wastewater in a large Louisiana city has been found to be harboring a concerningly high concentration of a dangerous drug. “A shocking discovery in Shreveport’s wastewater reveals high levels of methamphetamine,” the Shreveport Times reported. “Following a recent wastewater toxicology test, Dr. Nicholas Goeders (of) LSU Health Shreveport discovered that Shreveport’s wastewater had twice the amount of methamphetamine levels compared to other areas of the United States.”
