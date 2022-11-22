Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire Spotlight: Cam Akers To Take Over After Darrell Henderson Release

Read full article on original website
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL injury report Week 12: Latest updates on Justin Fields, Joe Mixon and more
Our initial NFL injury report from Week 12 is out. There’s multiple big-name quarterbacks heading the list, including two NFC
Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is garnering some well deserved attention.
Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon and Trey Hendrickson
The star wide-out could be back this week
Bears Injury Updates: Justin Fields and Lucas Patrick
Fields won't go on injured reserve, but Patrick's season is done.
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder) limited again on Thursday
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New York Jets. Fields logged another limited practice after it was revealed on Wednesday that he is dealing with an AC joint issue. Fields participation in practice keeps the door open for an active status against the Jets, but the general mood around his health is trending in the opposite direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
