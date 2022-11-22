ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Things are looking up on West End. After a 3-6 start, the Commodores have clawed out two gutsy wins and now sit just one game away from bowl eligibility. The only thing standing in their way? The Tennessee Volunteers. This is a Tennessee team that started the season 8-0 before...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Opportunity Awaits Tennessee At Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The three games in three days gives Tennessee an early season opportunity to add quality wins to its resume. The premier early season tournament also gives Tennessee a chance to get the poor taste...
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss

South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB

Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports. The redshirt junior finishes his Alabama career with 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sanders battled injuries throughout his entire time at the Capstone. In his freshman year, he suffered a broken […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tennesseetitans.com

Finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead

Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Parking lots packed at BNA. Top searches for gifts. Google trends break...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy