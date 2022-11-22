Read full article on original website
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt
The Fearless Prediction could not have been more wrong about Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. We take no solace in the fact that no one except maybe Frank Beamer (Shane’s dad, and a pretty darn good football coach) picked the Gamecocks to win by 25 points. But there’s...
atozsports.com
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Three Matchups to Watch: Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
Things are looking up on West End. After a 3-6 start, the Commodores have clawed out two gutsy wins and now sit just one game away from bowl eligibility. The only thing standing in their way? The Tennessee Volunteers. This is a Tennessee team that started the season 8-0 before...
rockytopinsider.com
Opportunity Awaits Tennessee At Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball open play at the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The three games in three days gives Tennessee an early season opportunity to add quality wins to its resume. The premier early season tournament also gives Tennessee a chance to get the poor taste...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols RB makes reassuring statement after bad loss to South Carolina
It’s been a rough week for the Tennessee Vols. Not only did Tennessee lose by 25 points to South Carolina — essentially eliminating UT from the College Football Playoff conversation — but there have also been rumors of locker room issues hovering over the program all week.
rockytopinsider.com
Vanderbilt Tickets Selling Well Ahead of Tennessee Showdown in Nashville
The Tennessee Volunteers are not strangers to playing in big time environments on the road this season. With sellout games against LSU, Georgia, and South Carolina under their belt, the Vols have been put to the test on the road. This is exactly how the final game of the regular...
atozsports.com
Did the South Carolina loss hurt Tennessee’s recruiting efforts?
Did Tennessee’s blowout loss to South Carolina hurt the Vols’ recruiting? Possibly, but we’re not so sure it did and we talked about it on this week’s Big Orange Podcast…. If you enjoyed that clip of the Big Orange Podcast, make sure to subscribe to the...
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ team leaders comments on team chemistry after loss to South Carolina
There’s been a lot of talk this week about whether or not the Tennessee Vols have “locker room problems” after their shocking 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Starting linebacker Jeremy Banks didn’t make the trip to Columbia amid rumors of an altercation between him and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker.
rockytopinsider.com
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss
South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on how Tennessee will play against Vanderbilt after loss to South Carolina
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt was asked this week about UT’s stunning loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks and how he thinks his former team will recover this weekend against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Pruitt joined Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss this past week’s SEC...
247Sports
‘Play for Hendon’ – what Tennessee’s players said this week about their fallen QB
Tennessee’s crushing loss at South Carolina was made all the more demoralizing by the loss of star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season- and college career-ending knee injury. A player so important to Tennessee’s rapid rise over the past two seasons, both as the orchestrator of an explosive offense and the program’s unquestioned leader, suffered a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter of the loss, an injury that brings to an end his stellar season and impressive two-year stint with the Vols. Even as the Vols turned the page to Saturday night’s regular-season finale at Vanderbilt, the pain of losing Hooker remains fresh, but also motivating because they want to play for him against the Commodores.
Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters transfer portal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports. The redshirt junior finishes his Alabama career with 528 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Sanders battled injuries throughout his entire time at the Capstone. In his freshman year, he suffered a broken […]
tennesseetitans.com
Finalists for the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards Announced
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Vanderbilt NAACP hosts TN-19 State Senator-Elect and Vanderbilt alumna Charlane Oliver
Vanderbilt’s NAACP chapter hosted District 19 Tennessee State Senator-Elect Charlane Oliver (‘05) on Nov. 16. The event featured a discussion on political and civil rights issues in Nashville, as well as advice from Oliver on how to uplift marginalized communities and make a difference as a college student.
WSMV
Body of Vanderbilt student found in New Hampshire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a missing Vanderbilt University student was found Wednesday in New Hampshire. Emily Sotelo, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry and chemical biology, went on a hike on Sunday while home for Thanksgiving break and never returned. She turned 20 years old on Wednesday, the same day officers found her body.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Father Ryan High School to Honor Sean and Tracey Henry at 2023 Legacy Gala
Sean and Tracey Henry will be honored for their work and service to Father Ryan High School and the entire Nashville community at the school’s 44th Annual Legacy Gala in January, according to President Paul Davis ‘81. The Legacy Gala is an annual event that honors individuals from...
wgnsradio.com
VA Golf Course to close when lease expires Dec. 31
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
WKRN
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead
Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt …. Experts explain risks of hiking after Vanderbilt student found dead. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Deaf mentor program changing lives. Parking lots packed at BNA. Top searches for gifts. Google trends break...
