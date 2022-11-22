Read full article on original website
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
Here’s How To Help Out Dogs This Holiday Season In Upstate New York
The Rock of Central New York, 96.9 WOUR needs your support this holiday season helping out dogs all over Central and Upstate New York. Let's be honest, we know you like your dog’s more than most people. In support of your love, WOUR has teamed up with Steet Ponte Nissan for Dudes for Dogs.
What to know about wild turkeys in New York State
Thanksgiving is almost here! In honor of the holiday, here are some facts about wild turkeys, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Rangers track down lost Mt. Marcy hiker, 2 dogs
On November 15, at about 2:45 p.m., the winding trails of Mt. Marcy claimed a 35-year-old woman from Toronto.
Hunters Look out! DEC has Already Written 150 tickets This Hunting Season in New York
As rifle season starts make sure you don't get a ticket while hunting this year in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Department of Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced recently a new ticket initiative that is targeting unsafe hunting and hunters. Operation Safe Harvest. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos...
The 10 must stunning hikes in New York State
New York State is filled with beautiful places to go for a hike all year round © Katie Dobies / Getty Images. Manhattan’s concrete jungle may get New York’s marquee treatment, but the state’s natural beauty lies outside of the five boroughs. Many regions of the Empire State have picturesque natural wonders, ideal for stunning and memorable hikes.
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
Rangers rescue people stranded in deep snow
DIANA, New York (WWNY) - New York state forest rangers rescued two people trapped in deep snow in the town of Diana. Rangers say one of the people experienced a cardiac issue while stranded in about six feet of snow around 9 a.m. on Sunday. The Long Pond Snowmobile Club...
New Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Summer Tour Stop
One of your favorite New Country artists will bring their summer tour to the Empire States. Earlier today we announced Kane Brown was coming to Upstate New York this summer, and here we are already with another summer tour announcement. It is that time of year when we get to start circling dates on our 2023 calendars for great Country shows coming our way!
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?
When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]
Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
