Illinois State

STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
WAND TV

Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking

ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
starvedrock.media

OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday

Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
newschannel20.com

ISP updates rules to firearms access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
advantagenews.com

Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion

A new analysis shows the amount of federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily pick up Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the $5.2 trillion...
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
