STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/24/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care this holiday weekend. The Illinois State Police and other statewide law enforcement agencies are out in extra force looking for those driving impaired by either alchol and/or drugs, for those not buckled up, for those who are speeding, and for those who are texting and using other devices while driving. Everyone is urged to observe all the “rules of the road” while moving from one place to another during this Thanksgiving holiday weekend, today thru Monday.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
After numerous deadline extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the course of the past two years, Illinoisans who have yet to renew their driver's license or ID card must do so soon. Thursday, Dec. 1 marks the end of the final extension for driver's license and ID card renewal,...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) show that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 197,724 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season which ran from November 12 through November 22. Top harvested counties were Franklin with 4,175, Texas with 3,607 and Callaway with 3,416. Totals in...
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Robert Payne, 86, said he has been calling Belleville officials for nearly two years about a sinkhole issue caused by old, underground sewer pipes. The board of aldermen has appropriated money for a fix, but the work hasn’t been done and one sinkhole is roughly 3 feet deep. Elderly...
A new analysis shows the amount of federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily pick up Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the $5.2 trillion...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is set to end Dec. 1, 2022. White initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To address the high customer volume caused...
I think it's safe to say that most of us have warmed our vehicles up during the winter months without being in it and not given it a second thought. Did you know that technically you're breaking the law in Illinois, but that includes a very big "but". This topic...
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
If residents of Missouri and Illinois decide they want to live somewhere else, where do they move to most? There are different answers for each state, but both do have one state in common as their go-to moving destination. This is based on a brand new ranking shared by Stacker....
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Since the legalization of recreational-use marijuana in Illinois, licensed dispensaries have been popping up all over the state. You may be wondering: how many dispensaries can I visit in one day? Illinois does not limit the number of dispensaries a person can visit in one day, however, there is a limit […]
