ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers power past Texans, 71-53

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Alexis Markowski and Isabelle Bourne both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska dominated the paint in a 71-53 women’s basketball win over Tarleton on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Markowski powered in 16 of her season-high 24 points in the second half while also pulling...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles will not return to Nebraska volleyball in 2023

Two Nebraska volleyball senior captains, outside hitter Madi Kubik and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles, announced Tuesday that they will not return next season. Both have a fifth season of eligibility but will elect not to use it. Kubik had hinted at not returning in an Instagram post last week, saying...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles are leaving the Nebraska volleyball program the same way the arrived - together. The duo will be recognized during Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Saturday. Kubik and Knuckles have the option to return in 2023 for a fifth year of eligibility, but will pass on that option.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

5-Star Performer: Hitchcock County football claims first state title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hitchcock County won its first state high school football championship in program history Monday in a 22-12 victory over Howells-Dodge at Memorial Stadium. “Super, super excited for these kids,” Falcons coach Randall Rath said. “Our community, it’s just awesome. I’m speechless. Built itself a culture of...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Maui Matchup: Arkansas vs. Creighton

It will be one of the most intriguing battles of the young college basketball season when No. 9 Arkansas (4-0) and No. 10 Creighton (5-0) square off in semifinal action from the Maui Jim Maui Invitational from the Lahaina Civic Center on Tuesday. Tipoff between the Hogs and Bluejays is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WOWT

University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups. It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against. The group said in its lawsuit...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney’s Chris Loofe listed as finalist for NSAA executive director position

KEARNEY, NE — A Kearney Public Schools administrator is among those being considered by the Nebraska School Activities Association to become its next executive director. The NSAA announced four finalists for the position on Wednesday. They are Mark Armstrong, Athletics and Activities Director at Lincoln Southwest High School; Jon Cerny, Superintendent at Bancroft-Rosalie Public School; John Krogstrand, Director of Athletics for Omaha Public Schools; and Dr. Chris Loofe, Associate Superintendent for Kearney Public Schools.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds

LINCOLN — The troubled pension fund for Omaha teachers has shown improvement over the past five years, going from 53% fully funded to about 63%, a state legislative committee was told Tuesday. That’s because the state’s largest school district has contributed more than the amount recommended by actuaries to maintain the pension fund in each […] The post Omaha school pension fund shows progress but superintendent foresees headwinds appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy