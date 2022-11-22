Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS SHOW GRIT AGAINST REIGNING REGIONAL CHAMPS
LOUISVILLE OH- Louisville knew all too well how hard their first game of the year was going to be when the schedule came out. To open their new campaign they welcomed in Massillon Jackson who made it all the way to Dayton last season. Returning one of the best players in the state in future Wisconsin Badger Leena Patibandla, the Polar Bears are no joke. The Leopards went toe to toe with Jackson, but in the end they couldn’t stand up to their strength and fell 62-44.
cleveland.com
Kirtland’s defense pushes it back to final four: OHSAA football Division VI state semifinal preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even undefeated Mogadore suffered the same fate as most Kirtland opponents. By halftime of their OHSAA Division VI, Region 21 championship last weekend, Kirtland built its 30-point lead on the way to a 30-0 victory. The Hornets, who have won 69 of their last 70 games, are back in the state semifinals for an 11th time in the last 12 years. Their recipe is quite consistent.
247Sports
WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits
Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
Local head coach reaches major milestone with win
According to the OHSAA website, Matisi is the 24th coach to reach 500 wins.
Canfield cruises in regular season opener
Canfield topped West Branch 54-39 in girls high school basketball action on Tuesday night.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Inks NIL Deal With Upper Deck
Kedon Slovis has benefited from the NCAA passing name, image and likeness legislation, signing with Klutch Sports and partnering with American Eagle since last summer, and he’s added another deal. Slovis has signed an NIL deal with Upper Deck, a trading card and authentic apparel sports corporation, to produce...
Canfield looks to continue playoff success versus Holy Name
Canfield's back in the state tournament for the first time in 17 years.
South Range seeks first state title game appearance
South Range has achieved a program-best 14-wins so far this season.
Area high school honors late coach
A local high school gathered for a moment of silence in honor of a former alum and coach.
Boxing returns to local brewery this weekend
"Thanksgiving Feast" presented by the South Side Boxing Club, will feature 12 local bouts
cleveland.com
Snow tube through Hall of Fame Stadium goal post at new Winter Blitz event in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Always wanted to go careening through a football goal post? You’ll get your chance next month in Canton, host of the inaugural Winter Blitz event, which includes snow tubing through the goal post at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other activities at the Hall...
whbc.com
Massillon vs Hoban: Winner Goes for a State Championship
Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record. Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m. Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field – Hear it LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 plus on whbc.com and whbcsports.com.
Local county has area’s highest percentage of unemployed
Roughly 10,000 people are unemployed locally as Thanksgiving week is here.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 20th
Vindicator file photo / November 17, 1982 | Labor union members supporting strikers at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren coax a city employee to turn his vehicle around and not try to drive through a line of pickets blocking access to a construction area at the hospital. The strike was in its fourth month 40 years ago.
27 First News
Rep. Mark Longietti hired for position in Hermitage
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage has announced that Pennsylvania Representative Mark Longietti has been hired as director of business and community development. Longietti served as a Pennsylvania state representative for the 7th Legislative District for eight terms before announcing his retirement earlier this year. He will serve through Nov. 30, taking the position with the City of Hermitage on January 3.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Schools treasurer receives 17 percent raise; salary jumps by more than $23,000
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The salary of Craig Yaniglos, treasurer of the Brecksville-Broadview Heights City Schools, will rise to $160,000 in August -- an increase of 17 percent over his current $136,427 annual salary. The school board unanimously approved the pay increase in October. It’s part of a five-year contract extension...
Local farmer pleased with above-average yield this year
This week, farmer Ward Campbell harvested his corn field on his Jackson Township farm.
