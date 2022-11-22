ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LEOPARDS SHOW GRIT AGAINST REIGNING REGIONAL CHAMPS

LOUISVILLE OH- Louisville knew all too well how hard their first game of the year was going to be when the schedule came out. To open their new campaign they welcomed in Massillon Jackson who made it all the way to Dayton last season. Returning one of the best players in the state in future Wisconsin Badger Leena Patibandla, the Polar Bears are no joke. The Leopards went toe to toe with Jackson, but in the end they couldn’t stand up to their strength and fell 62-44.
LOUISVILLE, OH
cleveland.com

Kirtland’s defense pushes it back to final four: OHSAA football Division VI state semifinal preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Even undefeated Mogadore suffered the same fate as most Kirtland opponents. By halftime of their OHSAA Division VI, Region 21 championship last weekend, Kirtland built its 30-point lead on the way to a 30-0 victory. The Hornets, who have won 69 of their last 70 games, are back in the state semifinals for an 11th time in the last 12 years. Their recipe is quite consistent.
KIRTLAND, OH
247Sports

WR Collin Dixon sets two Big Ten visits

Tallmadge (Ohio) wide receiver Collin Dixon tells 247Sports he has two visits now set in the wake of a recent de-commitment from Wisconsin. Dixon will head to Northwestern this weekend for an unofficial visit and then Illinois for an official the weekend of December 9th. The Wildcats have not offered...
TALLMADGE, OH
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Inks NIL Deal With Upper Deck

Kedon Slovis has benefited from the NCAA passing name, image and likeness legislation, signing with Klutch Sports and partnering with American Eagle since last summer, and he’s added another deal. Slovis has signed an NIL deal with Upper Deck, a trading card and authentic apparel sports corporation, to produce...
PITTSBURGH, PA
whbc.com

Massillon vs Hoban: Winner Goes for a State Championship

Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record. Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m. Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field – Hear it LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 plus on whbc.com and whbcsports.com.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 20th

Vindicator file photo / November 17, 1982 | Labor union members supporting strikers at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren coax a city employee to turn his vehicle around and not try to drive through a line of pickets blocking access to a construction area at the hospital. The strike was in its fourth month 40 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rep. Mark Longietti hired for position in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Hermitage has announced that Pennsylvania Representative Mark Longietti has been hired as director of business and community development. Longietti served as a Pennsylvania state representative for the 7th Legislative District for eight terms before announcing his retirement earlier this year. He will serve through Nov. 30, taking the position with the City of Hermitage on January 3.
HERMITAGE, PA

