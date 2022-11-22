LOUISVILLE OH- Louisville knew all too well how hard their first game of the year was going to be when the schedule came out. To open their new campaign they welcomed in Massillon Jackson who made it all the way to Dayton last season. Returning one of the best players in the state in future Wisconsin Badger Leena Patibandla, the Polar Bears are no joke. The Leopards went toe to toe with Jackson, but in the end they couldn’t stand up to their strength and fell 62-44.

