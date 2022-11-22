Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
'We need players who can run!': Burnley boss and Man City legend Vincent Kompany cheekily rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal forward looks for a new club after leaving United
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not resist aiming a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his next move. The 37-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday. And former Manchester City defender Kompany, appearing as a pundit on the...
Report: Manchester United TERMINATE The Contract Of Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent.
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16
Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
Glazer Family Exploring Sale of Manchester United
The Glazer family have been in talks with investment bankers that could lead to a full sale of Manchester United, Sky News reported on Tuesday. The Glazers’ tenure has been an unpopular one overall fans of the Premier League stalwart — and the team parted ways with star Cristiano Ronaldo shortly before news broke about a potential sale. Last week, Ronaldo said in an interview that the Glazers “do not care about Manchester United.”
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with immediate effect
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United with immediate effect. The decision follows a controversial interview in which the 37-year-old criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag. Both parties stated that Ronaldo's exit was "mutually agreed". "The club thanks him for...
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
SkySports
Manchester United and Liverpool: Will sales of Premier League clubs turn into bidding war?
Two of the biggest clubs in the world are on the market - and the race to be sold has begun. Manchester United and Liverpool - an historic Premier League rivalry and English football royalty - are concurrently willing to listen to offers from potential buyers. Reds owners Fenway Sports...
Saudi Arabia boss Herve Renard says he doesn’t have an eye on the Newcastle job should Eddie Howe ever leave
The Frenchman is focussed on achieving success as Saudi Arabia manager rather than going to the Premier League
FOX Sports
England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL
LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the women's World Cup next summer. The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenal's 3-2 loss to Manchester United...
Yardbarker
Arsenal Women have massive injury problems ahead of crucial clash with Juventus Women
An injury update on Beth Mead was published yesterday. Beth is a key player for Arsenal Women and for the Lionesses’ – she won the Golden Boot and Player of the tournament as the Lionesses’ rode to Euro success in summer. Beth was also voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022 and was nominated for the prestigious Balon d’Or, coming second only to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (by one point).
Yardbarker
Petrochemicals giant owner worth $13.3bn makes Liverpool ownership stance clear
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly thrown his hat into the ring to become the next owner of Manchester United with his petrochemical giant Ineos set to table a fresh bid. This comes courtesy of Tom Morgon at the Telegraph with it clearly ruling out one of Britain’s richest individuals of the race to take Liverpool off Fenway Sports Group’s hands.
Yardbarker
Serie A giants ‘battling’ to sign outcast Chelsea star after World Cup
Inter Milan and Juventus are battling to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window. That is according to the Daily Mail, which broke the news of the potential bidding war on Wednesday. So far this season, Pulisic has started only three Premier League matches. Injuries and fluctuating...
Thiago Silva backs 'humble' Neymar to shine ahead of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia, as the veteran defender insists his countrymen will make the forward play better than he does for PSG
Captain Thiago Silva knows Brazil face 'fierce competition' in Qatar but feels the squad are relaxed as they prepare to kick off their bid for World Cup glory with their opening Group G game against Serbia. The Selecao headed to the Gulf state as number one in the FIFA rankings...
Emma Hayes believes current Chelsea side are on 'another level' following Real Madrid win
Emma Hayes was impressed with her Chelsea side's maturity after they beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
'He'd be perfect for Arsenal!: Cristiano Ronaldo is 'far from done', claims Gunners goalkeeping legend David Seaman, after the Portugal star cut ties with Manchester United
Former Arsenal keeper David Seaman has urged his old side to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after he left Manchester United, insisting the striker is 'far from done.'. The 37-year-old has left Old Trafford after giving an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him criticise United, manager Erik ten Hag and the Glazers.
BBC
Women's Champions League: Juventus v Arsenal build-up
'I hope Beth feels we will do everything' - Eidevall. The injury is a huge blow for Mead, who helped England win Euro 2022 last summer, earning the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament awards. She was also voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year and was runner-up...
Wales vs Iran predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Wales take on Iran in a crucial Group B clash at the Qatar World Cup, as the tournament enters its second round of fixtures.In their first games in Qatar, Wales fought back to earn a 1-1 draw against USA, while Iran fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat by England.Gareth Bale was the goalscorer for Wales, netting from the penalty spot, while Iran also scored with a spot-kick from Mehdi Taremi, who got both of his side’s goals.After Wales vs Iran, England take on USA in Group B’s other game for the day.Here’s all you need to know.When is it?Wales...
BBC
Women's Champions League: Chelsea host Real Madrid
A really good atmosphere at Kingsmeadow tonight. England boss Sarina Wiegman is watching on from the stands by the way. Chelsea v Real Madrid (20.00 BST) Tonight is Emma Hayes' first Champions League game of the season, having been absent since October after surgery. She returned to the dugout for...
Comments / 0