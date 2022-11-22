Location: San Jose, California (CEFCU Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 26th at 10:30 a.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: The Team1Sports app is the route for mainlanders. Head-to-Head: Hawaii leads this series 22-21-1, about as even as a series can be. Hawaii will be making their first trip to San Jose since 2018. COVID restrictions forced the 2020 contest to Oahu, meaning the last three games of this series have been in Hawaii. Strange, indeed. The Spartans have won the two most recent contests and can even up the series at 22 wins a piece with a win on Saturday.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO