Throwback Thursday: Punahou’s Dalton Hilliard
Punahou's Dalton Hilliard is this week's Throwback Thursday.
On the Road: Herman Wedemeyer Iron Man of the Year Award winner Gavin Hunter
Mark Veneri is On the Road with Mililani standout Gavin Hunter this week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warriors, Spartans to play for the Dick Tomey Legacay Trophy this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late great Dick Tomey is widely regarded as one of the Hawaii greats, coaching in Manoa for a decade before stops at Arizona and San Jose State. Now Hawaii and the Spartans play to honor his legacy — a legacy that will never be forgotten.
Built FORD Tough Match Up: Kahuku vs. Punahou
Kahuku and Punahou will meet for the HHSAA Open championship on Friday night at Mililani High School.
2022 Cover2 Chad Owens Award for Special Teams Player of the Year: Madden Soliai, Kahuku
Madden Soliai is this year's Chad Owens Award Winner.
FOR LIFE: Kahuku’s Liona Lefau wins 2022 Marcus Mariota Cover2 Player of the Year
The Marcus Mariota Cover2 Player-of-the-Year award goes to the player that best personifies all the characteristics of it’s namesake. Not only must the winner excel on the field, but more importantly, it’s how they take care of business when the Friday night lights are turned off. Kahuku senior linebacker Liona Lefau is a perfect example […]
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa football players named to Academic All-District Team
Five University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football players were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. UH‘s five honorees are the most in a single season in program history. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a...
mwcconnection.com
UNLV Loses a Wild Game on the Island
The Rebels started this game off with what they did so well last week, a field goal. The Rainbow Warriors returned the favor by scoring a TD of their own. The Rebels then kicked another field goal. 1st Quarter ended with a score of 7-6, Rainbow Warriors. UNLV took the...
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Wahine volleyball players earn Academic All-District honors
Four University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball players were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team—the most in a single season in program history. The four Rainbow Wahine are now eligible for Academic All-America honors. This year marks the first time that all...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball hits the road with chance to lock up outright Big West Championship
The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (20-6, 17-1 Big West) takes its season-long 10-match win streak on the road to closes out the 2022 regular season. The Rainbow Wahine will take on UC Santa Barbara (19-9, 15-3 BW) on Friday, Nov. 25 at The Thunderdome, followed by the season finale at CSUN (9-21, 4-14 […]
Honolulu’s Justice Sueing scores career-high 33 points in Maui Invitational finale
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing couldn’t have asked for a much better homecoming, especially after sitting out nearly all of last season with an injury. The Honolulu native scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in […]
2022 Cover2 Manti Te’o Award for Defensive Player of the Year: Kahuku’s Brock Fonoimoana and Leonard Ah You
Kahuku's Leonard Ah You and Brock Fonoimoana are this year's co-winners of the Cover2 Manti Te'o Award for Defensive Player of the Year.
Hawaii women’s volleyball clinches Big West Conference championship with victory over UC Santa Barbara
Hawaii won the Big West Conference for the third season in a row.
mwcconnection.com
Hawaii @ San Jose State: Three things to look for, Prediction
Location: San Jose, California (CEFCU Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 26th at 10:30 a.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: The Team1Sports app is the route for mainlanders. Head-to-Head: Hawaii leads this series 22-21-1, about as even as a series can be. Hawaii will be making their first trip to San Jose since 2018. COVID restrictions forced the 2020 contest to Oahu, meaning the last three games of this series have been in Hawaii. Strange, indeed. The Spartans have won the two most recent contests and can even up the series at 22 wins a piece with a win on Saturday.
KHON2
Thanksgiving Weekend Craft and Gift Fair
Sunshine Productions is happy to present The Thanksgiving Weekend Craft & Gift Fair on November 26 and 27 at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Over 150 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity for you to do your Christmas shopping. There will be many choices of food items for you to enjoy while you shop or packaged items which you can purchase for gifts.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘He touched everyone’s life’: Community left reeling after beloved coach dies in crash
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community members turned out for in an impromptu gathering Wednesday night to mourn the loss of a longtime coach killed in a crash. Todd Takahama, 58, coached Little League baseball and Pop Warner football for several years. Following his death in a crash Monday night, HNN...
honolulumagazine.com
“The Nutcracker” Is Back in Honolulu
The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.
KHON2
Gen BBQ Hawaii
Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
Military family asks to respect flower vases at Punchbowl cemetery
But a military family sharing their disappointment over copper flower cases on two family graves that were apparently taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
the university of hawai'i system
UH-mazing holiday recipes: Sharon Ziegler-Chong’s houska (Bohemian braided egg bread)
The holiday season is here, and UH News is asking members of the University of Hawaiʻi ʻohana to share their favorite recipes. The hope is these recipes and the short stories that accompany them will give everyone some recipe ideas for the holidays. UH Hilo Director of Research...
