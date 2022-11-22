ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa football players named to Academic All-District Team

Five University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa football players were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. UH‘s five honorees are the most in a single season in program history. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a...
mwcconnection.com

UNLV Loses a Wild Game on the Island

The Rebels started this game off with what they did so well last week, a field goal. The Rainbow Warriors returned the favor by scoring a TD of their own. The Rebels then kicked another field goal. 1st Quarter ended with a score of 7-6, Rainbow Warriors. UNLV took the...
the university of hawai'i system

Rainbow Wahine volleyball players earn Academic All-District honors

Four University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball players were selected to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team—the most in a single season in program history. The four Rainbow Wahine are now eligible for Academic All-America honors. This year marks the first time that all...
mwcconnection.com

Hawaii @ San Jose State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Location: San Jose, California (CEFCU Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, November 26th at 10:30 a.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: The Team1Sports app is the route for mainlanders. Head-to-Head: Hawaii leads this series 22-21-1, about as even as a series can be. Hawaii will be making their first trip to San Jose since 2018. COVID restrictions forced the 2020 contest to Oahu, meaning the last three games of this series have been in Hawaii. Strange, indeed. The Spartans have won the two most recent contests and can even up the series at 22 wins a piece with a win on Saturday.
KHON2

Thanksgiving Weekend Craft and Gift Fair

Sunshine Productions is happy to present The Thanksgiving Weekend Craft & Gift Fair on November 26 and 27 at The Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Over 150 booths will provide a variety of products that will appeal to all ages. This is a great opportunity for you to do your Christmas shopping. There will be many choices of food items for you to enjoy while you shop or packaged items which you can purchase for gifts.
honolulumagazine.com

“The Nutcracker” Is Back in Honolulu

The Nutcracker is back and he’s ready to crack! So says Ballet Hawai‘i’s promo posters, and we have to agree. This winter, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, the beloved holiday spectacle makes its triumphant return to several O‘ahu stages. Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre returns to Leeward Theatre for its 40th annual production Nov. 25, 26 and 27. Ballet Hawai‘i’s visually stunning spin (above), set in 1858’s Kingdom of Hawai‘i, happens Dec. 2, 3 and 4 at Blaisdell Concert Hall. Hawai‘i State Ballet, which staged a digital Nutcracker show last year, performs live Dec. 3, 4 and 7 at the Kaimukī High School Performing Arts Center. Honolulu Classical Ballet performs excerpts in A Nutcracker Suite at Palikū Theatre on Dec. 18.
KHON2

Gen BBQ Hawaii

Gen Korean BBQ Hawaii, is an all-you-can-eat restaurant based out of L.A and has been at Ala Moana for the past 6 years. Mikey and Kelly sat down with Sascha Koki, who is on the marketing team, and got some tips on how to dine at Gen BBQ. Koki mentions...
