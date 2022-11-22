ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

KTBS

Louisiana runs into problems distributing lawmakers’ pet project money

The Louisiana State Capitol (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) For months, Louisiana has struggled to fund a handful of legislators’ controversial pet projects because lawmakers inserted the wrong information into state budget documents or used vague language that financial staff can’t decipher. Legislators have been voting on a rolling series...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

1 adult, 4 teens arrested in Sabine thefts

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces an arrest made and charges pending in the vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many early Monday morning, November 21, 2022. Detectives Don Flores and Lamar Thomas determined Courtland Tremaine Walker (age 20), two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 14-year-old, all of...
SABINE PARISH, LA
inforney.com

Texans in 23 counties, including Smith County, receive free turkeys

Families served by Texas Water Utilities are receiving Greenberg Smoked Turkeys this week for Thanksgiving, as part of the company’s Project Wishbone program. Launched in 2012, Project Wishbone provides access to a Thanksgiving meal for Texas Water Utilities customers who may not be able to afford one. This year,...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
proclaimerscv.com

Texas child found, Amber Alert discontinued

Texas’s SMITH County (KWTX) – Zaccariah Sutton, 5, who was kidnapped in Overton on Monday, November 21, was discovered safe, and the Amber Alert that had been issued in his honour has been cancelled. Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the Amber Alert for a child reported missing from...
OVERTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Silent Alarms, Panic Buttons Could Be Required For Texas Schools

Schools in Texas could see increased required safety upgrades, including panic buttons. In early November, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released details on the proposed rule changes that also include mandatory locked doors and windows. The proposed changes come in light of the deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Texas Governor volunteers with Meals on Wheels

AUSTIN, TX _ Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need in Austin. The First Family was joined by Meals On Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van de Putte. “The Meals...
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

NPSO: Unrelated crime leads to arrest of man for thefts along Cane River

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchez man initially arrested on trespassing, drug and gun charges has been additionally charged in connection with a series of thefts on Cane River, Sheriff Stuart Wright said Tuesday. The thefts started in September. Cases of fishing equipment and gas from boats and boat houses were...
NATCHEZ, LA
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Discusses the Details of P-EBT or $391 Each in Food Pandemic Benefits

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed the details of the approved $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits or Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT). The Department of Agriculture has approved and granted the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to oversee an amount of $1.4 billion in food pandemic benefits. Eligible Texans will receive an amount of $391 each starting this month.
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Louisiana rakes in $26.4M in taxes from legal sports betting

Louisiana’s first full year of legal sports betting resulted in more than $1.8 billion in wagers, generating over $26.4 million in taxes for the state. Louisiana sports betting in October hit a monthly record of $255.5 million, with $219 million coming from mobile bets and $36.4 million from retail sites. The wagers produced net proceeds of $4.2 million for retail and nearly $26 million for mobile, according to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.
LOUISIANA STATE

