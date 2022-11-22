ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
BBC

R﻿eds mourn passing of Johnson

L﻿iverpool greats are paying tribute to Anfield legend David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71. Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield. B﻿etween 1976 and 1982 he won the league title four times and the European Cup on three occasions....
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC

David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71

Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16

Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
SB Nation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated

In a statement released today by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.
The Independent

Explained: Manchester United put up for sale by the Glazer family

The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United has been one of the most controversial in English football history, but their 17-year reign at Old Trafford could finally be coming to an end.On the same day as Cristiano Ronaldo left United with immediate effect following the termination of his contract, the club also revealed that the Glazers are seeking new investment.Ever since their leveraged buy-out in 2005, which saddled one of English football’s most famous clubs with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of debt, their ownership has sparked protest and division within their fanbase.Anger with their ownership has been exacerbated...
SB Nation

Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia

It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
BBC

Bury: The town where football fans are shaping politics

A year on from a landmark review of English football governance, the future of the game is becoming political. In a Greater Manchester town divided by its football club's demise, fans and politicians tell the BBC where the battle lines are being drawn. On the kind of dark November night...
Yardbarker

Arsenal Women have massive injury problems ahead of crucial clash with Juventus Women

An injury update on Beth Mead was published yesterday. Beth is a key player for Arsenal Women and for the Lionesses’ – she won the Golden Boot and Player of the tournament as the Lionesses’ rode to Euro success in summer. Beth was also voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022 and was nominated for the prestigious Balon d’Or, coming second only to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (by one point).
SkySports

Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff

Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
BBC

Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push

L﻿iverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. T﻿hat is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. G﻿uest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
SB Nation

World Cup Open Thread Day Five

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the United States!. Your turkey day schedule for the World Cup is another four matches to gorge on in between getting your third run of stuffing or some pie before you pass out. Switzerland vs. Cameroon. Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET. Former Tottenham...

