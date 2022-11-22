Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
SB Nation
Manchester United sack Cristiano Ronaldo but Chelsea owner Todd Boehly still sees his ‘appeal’ — report
Cristiano Ronaldo has been sacked by Manchester United. They’re officially calling it an exit by “mutual agreement”, but we can all recognize a sacking when we see one after plenty of “mutual agreement” departures of Chelsea managers over the years. United’s statement is barely longer...
BBC
Reds mourn passing of Johnson
Liverpool greats are paying tribute to Anfield legend David Johnson, who has died at the age of 71. Johnson made 213 appearances and scored 78 goals in six years at Anfield. Between 1976 and 1982 he won the league title four times and the European Cup on three occasions....
Over the Red Wall! How NINE players in the Wales World Cup squad were actually born across the border in ENGLAND - earning them the nickname 'England B'
They proudly belted out the Welsh national anthem as they took part in the nation’s first World Cup game in 64 years. But nine players in the Wales squad who salvaged a draw against the United States were actually born across the border in England, leading them to be dubbed ‘England B’ by a cheeky few.
Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC
David Johnson: Former Liverpool & Everton striker dies aged 71
Former England striker David Johnson, the first man to score for both Liverpool and Everton in the Merseyside derby, has died aged 71. Johnson, who scored six goals in eight appearances for England, had been suffering from throat cancer. He had two spells at Everton in between playing for Ipswich...
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Tom Huddlestone helps Man Utd Under-21s reach last 16
Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa Johns Trophy second round. The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull. He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton takeover edges closer
A full takeover of Everton by US investors is edging closer after new developments behind the scenes. (Football Insider), external.
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract terminated
In a statement released today by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances and wishes him and his family well for the future.
Explained: Manchester United put up for sale by the Glazer family
The Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United has been one of the most controversial in English football history, but their 17-year reign at Old Trafford could finally be coming to an end.On the same day as Cristiano Ronaldo left United with immediate effect following the termination of his contract, the club also revealed that the Glazers are seeking new investment.Ever since their leveraged buy-out in 2005, which saddled one of English football’s most famous clubs with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of debt, their ownership has sparked protest and division within their fanbase.Anger with their ownership has been exacerbated...
SB Nation
Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia
It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
BBC
Bury: The town where football fans are shaping politics
A year on from a landmark review of English football governance, the future of the game is becoming political. In a Greater Manchester town divided by its football club's demise, fans and politicians tell the BBC where the battle lines are being drawn. On the kind of dark November night...
Yardbarker
Arsenal Women have massive injury problems ahead of crucial clash with Juventus Women
An injury update on Beth Mead was published yesterday. Beth is a key player for Arsenal Women and for the Lionesses’ – she won the Golden Boot and Player of the tournament as the Lionesses’ rode to Euro success in summer. Beth was also voted BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year 2022 and was nominated for the prestigious Balon d’Or, coming second only to Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas (by one point).
Chelsea in control of group after Ingle and Cuthbert sink Real Madrid
Goals by Sophie Ingle and Erin Cuthbert gave Chelsea a 2-0 home victory over Real Madrid that extends their lead at the top of Women’s Champions League Group A
SkySports
Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff
Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
SB Nation
The five Sunderland players who can really add something different after the World Cup break
We’re in a really odd situation with Jewi where despite not starting a game for Sunderland this season, it could be playing for his country on the biggest stage of them all that becomes the making of him. Tony Mowbray has been asked repeatedly about his stance on Bennette...
SB Nation
Sold before their time: Six Sunderland players whose Wearside careers were cut short
Kevin Phillips’ summary of Bridges’ sublime ability (‘He had more skill in his feet than the rest of us put together’) has gone down in lore, but it was far a more accurate statement than people perhaps realise. Like Russell, Bridges had broken into the first...
BBC
Winter training camp needs 'rest' over relentless push
Liverpool's winter training camp in Dubai should focus on "rest and recuperation" and not relentless fitness work. That is the view of some of the panel on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast. Guest Jamie Holme from Boot Room Podcast said: "I've always had this thing that...
SB Nation
World Cup Open Thread Day Five
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the United States!. Your turkey day schedule for the World Cup is another four matches to gorge on in between getting your third run of stuffing or some pie before you pass out. Switzerland vs. Cameroon. Time: 10:00 AM UK, 5:00 AM ET. Former Tottenham...
