Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment
In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Saudi Arabia manager Herve Renard insists he didn’t take the national team role for the money even though the money is "very good"
The Frenchman has won two Africa Cup of Nations in his career with Zambia and Ivory Coast, and has similar ambitions with Saudi Arabia
'Good Riddance' - Twitter Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United
Manchester United have announced Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club after the World Cup.
‘My god…’ – Man Utd icon Roy Keane speechless at Angel Di Maria over Argentina star’s display against Saudi Arabia
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Roy Keane slammed Argentina star and ex-Red Devil Angel Di Maria after the loss to Saudi Arabia. The Copa America winners suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against the Group C minnows earlier today at the Lusail Stadium in a match that saw three first-half goals ruled out for offside.
Cristiano Ronaldo Releases Official Statement Following Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has released an official statement following his contract being mutually terminated by Manchester United.
'We need players who can run!': Burnley boss and Man City legend Vincent Kompany cheekily rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal forward looks for a new club after leaving United
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not resist aiming a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his next move. The 37-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday. And former Manchester City defender Kompany, appearing as a pundit on the...
Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April. The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath
Portugal legend Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal after Mr Elfath punished him for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku.
Report: Manchester United TERMINATE The Contract Of Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have terminated the contract of Cristiano Ronaldo by mutual consent.
Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside
Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lionel Messi Equals World Cup Record Set By Cristiano Ronaldo And Pele
Messi has now scored at four different World Cup tournaments, becoming only the fifth player ever to do so - after Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo.
You've heard of players refusing to celebrate against former clubs – now see Breel Embolo refuse to celebrate a World Cup 2022 goal against his birth nation, Cameroon
World Cup 2022's Switzerland vs Cameroon tie sees Breel Embolo with split loyalties – and he couldn't celebrate when he scored
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clash over Argentina penalty during ITV World Cup coverage
Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clashed over the penalty Argentina were awarded during their opening World Cup 2022 fixture.The South American team were given a first-half spot kick after Leandro Paredes was pulled to the floor by Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Kanno.“I don’t think that’s a penalty,” Keane said of the incident at the break, before getting into a heated debate with his fellow ITV pundit.“This isn’t about our opinion it’s about the laws of the game,” Souness replied, telling Keane that he would “learn” a lot more if he “listened”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he hits out at human rights recordJapanese fans in Qatar clean up rubbish at World Cup stadiumRoy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he slams human rights record
