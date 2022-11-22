ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Mail

'We need players who can run!': Burnley boss and Man City legend Vincent Kompany cheekily rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal forward looks for a new club after leaving United

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not resist aiming a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his next move. The 37-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday. And former Manchester City defender Kompany, appearing as a pundit on the...
TMZ.com

Cristiano Ronaldo Suspended 2 Games For Smashing Fan's Phone

Cristiano Ronaldo's debut with his next team will be pushed back a bit -- the soccer superstar was just hit with a two-game suspension for smashing a fan's phone after a game in April. The Football Association announced the news on Wednesday ... saying the org. did a thorough investigation...
The Comeback

Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside

Soccer is a game of inches and Argentina know that more than anyone early on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In the first half alone, Argentina was busted offside seven times and had three goals ruled offside. It takes two to make that happen and Saudi Arabia deserves credit for having their organized high defensive line Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Argentina being habitually offside appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
The Independent

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clash over Argentina penalty during ITV World Cup coverage

Roy Keane and Graeme Souness clashed over the penalty Argentina were awarded during their opening World Cup 2022 fixture.The South American team were given a first-half spot kick after Leandro Paredes was pulled to the floor by Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed Kanno.“I don’t think that’s a penalty,” Keane said of the incident at the break, before getting into a heated debate with his fellow ITV pundit.“This isn’t about our opinion it’s about the laws of the game,” Souness replied, telling Keane that he would “learn” a lot more if he “listened”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he hits out at human rights recordJapanese fans in Qatar clean up rubbish at World Cup stadiumRoy Keane says Qatar hosting World Cup ‘is not right’ as he slams human rights record

