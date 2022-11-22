Racing Club President Victor Blanco: “Strong Relationship With Inter Could Help In Talks For Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz”

Read full article on original website
Related
2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History In Portugal Victory
Current free agent Cristiano Ronaldo broke history in his opening World Cup game against Ghana which saw Manchester City's Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva feature.
Yardbarker
Maradona’s son lays into Messi following Argentina’s shock defeat vs Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi cannot be compared to the late Diego Maradona. That is the view of Maradona’s son, Junior, who has weighed in on the ongoing debate over which Argentine legend is better. Messi, 35, was unable to rescue his country after they suffered a remarkable 2-1 opening World Cup...
Saudi Arabia End Argentina's 36-Game Unbeaten Run With Huge World Cup Shock In Qatar
Saudi Arabia caused one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history by coming from behind to beat Argentina in their Group C opener.
NBC Sports
Brazil squad for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players will be in the Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup?. Tite revealed on Monday his 26-man roster ahead of the tournament in Qatar, set to kick off Nov. 20 when the host nation faces Ecuador in Al Khor. The five-time World Cup winners will begin their...
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
Soccer-Messi leads Argentina v Saudi Arabia in final World Cup quest
LUSAIL, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's 35-year-old captain and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi shrugged off some fatigue niggles to lead the line on Tuesday in the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia where he begins his last quest for an elusive World Cup trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo aims to become Portugal's leading World Cup scorer in Qatar: "I think Eusebio will be wishing me luck to beat his own record"
Ronaldo is two goals behind legendary Portuguese forward Eusebio, who has nine World Cup goals
Argentina World Cup 2022 squad: Lionel Scaloni announces final 26-man team
The Argentina World Cup 2022 squad has been announced - will it be enough to win the South Americans their third World Cup?
Yardbarker
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti: “Argentina’s 2-1 World Cup Loss To Saudi Arabia A Tough Blow But I Trust The Team Will Get Back Up”
Inter Vice-President Javier Zanetti is disappointed with the shock loss of the Argentine national team at the hands of Saudi Arabia at the World Cup but believes that they can get back up. Speaking to the press after the match, as reported by FCInterNews, the Nerazzurri Vice-President gave his reaction...
Brazil vs Serbia – World Cup Group G: How they got there, form and prediction as Neymar and Co get underway in Qatar
THEY'RE the most successful nation in World Cup history with FIVE trophies to their name. But Brazil haven't gone all the way since a Ronaldo-inspired success in 2002. In fact, they've only ONCE made it past the quarter-finals in the 20 years since that day when they lost the third-place play-off to Holland in 2014 on home soil.
Yardbarker
Roma is challenging Juventus for 22-year-old Swedish international
AS Roma has become the latest club to show an interest in Spezia man Emil Holm and the Giallorossi are a club that Juventus should worry about. The Swede is one of the exciting full-backs in Serie A and has been delivering some fine performances on the books of Spezia.
Yardbarker
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Police release Juventus youngster as he prepares to return to the club
Troubled Juventus youngster Mohamed Ihattaren has been released by the Dutch police and will return to the club. The attacker joined the Bianconeri last season and was sent on loan to Sampdoria and Ajax in both halves of the campaign. However, he didn’t play for the Serie A club and...
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Portugal vs Ghana – World Cup Group H: How they got there, form and prediction as Cristiano Ronaldo kicks-off campaign
ALL eyes have been on Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks ahead of Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign. The veteran superstar, 37, saw his contract with Manchester United terminated on Tuesday following his explosive interview with SunSport columnist Piers Morgan in which he tore the club to shreds, from top to bottom.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Ecuador World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group A match at Qatar 2022
Having both won their opening games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands and Ecuador meet with Group A supremacy at stake. For both teams, this meeting represents an opportunity to put one foot in the knockout stages before any other in the competition. However, a typically testing major...
Yardbarker
Juventus legend Roberto Baggio blames Arrigo Sacchi for killing individual brilliance
When it comes to Roberto Baggio and Arrigo Sacchi, we’re talking about one of the greatest talents to ever grace a football pitch and a revolutionary coach who changed Calcio forever. However, the pair had a complicated rapport to say the least. Though they had to coexist during Italy’s...
Yardbarker
Belgium Optimistic Inter Striker Romelu Lukaku Fit For FIFA World Cup Group Stage Clash With Morocco, Italian Media Report
The Belgian national team are optimistic that Inter striker Romelu Lukaku will be fit to be part of the squad for the team’s second group stage match against Morocco at the World Cup. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the feeling is that the 29-year-old...
Yardbarker
Juventus already have ready-made replacements for disappointing Paredes
Last summer, Juventus were hellbent on adding a new deep-lying playmaker and spent several months chasing Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes. In the end, the Bianconeri secured the signing of their longtime target, but the results on the pitch have been disappointing thus far. The 28-year-old hasn’t been able to...
Yardbarker
Juve World Cup XI vs Juve non-WC XI: Which team is stronger? (Opinion)
With eleven ambassadors in the World Cup, Juventus are able to form a solid formation based solely on those who departed towards Qatar. It would even fit Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 tactical setup which has been adopted amidst the recent resurgence. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri also have a host of stars...
Comments / 0