Mick Beale will have his work cut out trying to claw back the significant nine points lead that Celtic have in the Scottish Premiership according to the former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and he as worked to probable incoming manager of theRangers that he will need a massive January recruitment spend to have any chance of succeeding against a relentless Celtic, who are already in the process of adding quality signings to the squad in the January transfer window.
UEFA has still to be notified when the independent review into the chaotic scenes at May’s Champions League final will be published.European football’s governing body commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into the events at the Stade de France which saw dangerous congestion problems leading to a delayed kick-off, fans locked out, tickets failing to work and heavy-handed Paris police tear gas supporters.UEFA stated it aimed to have the report published by the end of November but with less than a week remaining it is still waiting for confirmation of when the report will...
Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation. Boyle, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday. Hibs revealed that "further scans revealed a pre-existing ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" and that he has undergone surgery in...
Livingston manager David Martindale says he has the strongest squad he's ever had at the club and believes his side could finish in the top four. Martindale has been named as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November, with Celtic the only team to inflict defeat on Livingston in their last six games.

