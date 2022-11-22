Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Nottingham Forest v Celtic – Supporters remember awful crush at City Ground
This morning we took another look back on a UEFA Cup tie between Nottingham Forest and Celtic from 23 November 1983 at The City Ground in Nottingham when the police acted in a manner that would just a few years later prove to be fatal at Hillsborough. The game ended...
Yardbarker
“Celtic are on a roll and it’s up to Rangers to stop them,” Martin O’Neill
Mick Beale will have his work cut out trying to claw back the significant nine points lead that Celtic have in the Scottish Premiership according to the former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill and he as worked to probable incoming manager of theRangers that he will need a massive January recruitment spend to have any chance of succeeding against a relentless Celtic, who are already in the process of adding quality signings to the squad in the January transfer window.
No confirmed date for publication of review into Champions League final chaos
UEFA has still to be notified when the independent review into the chaotic scenes at May’s Champions League final will be published.European football’s governing body commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into the events at the Stade de France which saw dangerous congestion problems leading to a delayed kick-off, fans locked out, tickets failing to work and heavy-handed Paris police tear gas supporters.UEFA stated it aimed to have the report published by the end of November but with less than a week remaining it is still waiting for confirmation of when the report will...
BBC
Derek Adams: Morecambe boss says January transfer hopes not affected by EFL Trophy exit
Morecambe boss Derek Adams says their January transfer window will not be affected by losing out on £20,000 in prize money having been knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy. The Shrimps lost on penalties to Lincoln City in the second round stage of the competition after drawing 1-1.
BBC
Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger out for rest of season after knee operation
Hibernian winger Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation. Boyle, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday. Hibs revealed that "further scans revealed a pre-existing ruptured anterior cruciate ligament" and that he has undergone surgery in...
BBC
David Martindale says Livingston can finish in Premiership top four
Livingston manager David Martindale says he has the strongest squad he's ever had at the club and believes his side could finish in the top four. Martindale has been named as the Scottish Premiership manager of the month for November, with Celtic the only team to inflict defeat on Livingston in their last six games.
Comments / 0