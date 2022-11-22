ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ‘snub’ chance of January reunion with Manchester United star

Cristiano Ronaldo has one less option ahead of his imminent Manchester United exit. A report from Marca claims Real Madrid are out of the running to sign their legendary former player. Los Blancos have turned down the chance to reunite with the Portuguese. It comes amid the sensational interview from the 37-year-old, who outlined his unhappiness at Old Trafford.But Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international...
Yardbarker

Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus

Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
Yardbarker

Premier League duo to send back Juventus loanees at the end of the season

Last summer, Juventus managed to offload two of their midfielders on deadline day. Both transfers came out of the blue. In the morning, Arthur Melo took the flight to Liverpool, while Denis Zakaria headed to West London to sign for Chelsea just hours before the market’s closure. The Bianconeri...
BBC

Thursday's gossip: Depay, Ronaldo, Diaby, Laimer, De Ketelaere, Rice

Manchester United will launch a January bid to bring Barcelona's 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford, where he left in 2017. (Sport - in Spanish) Newcastle United have no interest in signing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, after his departure from Manchester United. (Football Insider) Chelsea are...

