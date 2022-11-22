Read full article on original website
Related
2022 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History In Portugal Victory
Current free agent Cristiano Ronaldo broke history in his opening World Cup game against Ghana which saw Manchester City's Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva feature.
Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath
Portugal legend Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal after Mr Elfath punished him for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Real Madrid ‘snub’ chance of January reunion with Manchester United star
Cristiano Ronaldo has one less option ahead of his imminent Manchester United exit. A report from Marca claims Real Madrid are out of the running to sign their legendary former player. Los Blancos have turned down the chance to reunite with the Portuguese. It comes amid the sensational interview from the 37-year-old, who outlined his unhappiness at Old Trafford.But Real are reportedly not looking to bring the club’s all-time record goalscorer back to the Bernabeu in January.The same paper also writes United are after 26-year-old Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, but the Red Devils face competition for the South Korea international...
Official: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United Following Contract Termination
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United have today officially parted ways and the striker has left the club.
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo mutually terminates Man Utd contract
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo is released by Man Utd.
Yardbarker
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'
A Chelsea move for Cristiano Ronaldo is not seen as realistic by reporters.
Yardbarker
Premier League duo to send back Juventus loanees at the end of the season
Last summer, Juventus managed to offload two of their midfielders on deadline day. Both transfers came out of the blue. In the morning, Arthur Melo took the flight to Liverpool, while Denis Zakaria headed to West London to sign for Chelsea just hours before the market’s closure. The Bianconeri...
BBC
Thursday's gossip: Depay, Ronaldo, Diaby, Laimer, De Ketelaere, Rice
Manchester United will launch a January bid to bring Barcelona's 28-year-old Netherlands forward Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford, where he left in 2017. (Sport - in Spanish) Newcastle United have no interest in signing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, after his departure from Manchester United. (Football Insider) Chelsea are...
Soccer-France beat Australia 4-1 in opener as Giroud equals scoring record
AL WAKRAH, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Olivier Giroud netted twice to become France's joint record scorer as they fought back to put Australia to the sword, opening their World Cup defence with a 4-1 Group D win on Tuesday that silenced talk of a holders' curse.
Inaki Williams almost does a ‘Dion Dublin’ on Portugal keeper Diogo Costa but slips at vital moment
The Ghana forward had the opportunity to draw his nation level against Portugal in the dying embers of the match
France World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Les Bleus hit by Karim Benzema absence
The France World Cup 2022 squad will be missing the Ballon d'Or winner – so how well can the holders expect to do?
Comments / 0