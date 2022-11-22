ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Review: Back to DeLillo’s doomed future in ‘White Noise’

By JAKE COYLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ar9WB_0jKNamTt00
1 of 4

Like Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, the heart of Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” is in the supermarket. There, in the gleaming aisles of neatly arranged cereal boxes and produce, DeLillo found America’s church: an over-lit spectacle of abundance and artificiality. “Here we don’t die,” says Murray, the college professor, to the book’s protagonist, Jack, “we shop.”

Baumbach’s film is faithfully tuned to the buzzing dread and strange surrealism of DeLillo’s postmodern masterwork. This is true not only in the aisles of the A&P, where Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) and his wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), contentedly stroll. Baumbach has also sprinkled grocery store products throughout the film. In the background of dramatic scenes sit Pringles, Sanka, Yoohoo! and other name brands like bread-crumb reminders of all that the supermarket represents: Inevitable doom covered up by linoleum floors and Tony the Tiger.

“White Noise,” which opens in theaters Friday and debuts Dec. 30 on Netflix, is a big swing at one of the great late-20th-century books. Both apocalyptic and comic, DeLillo’s eighth novel has proven acutely prophetic in its exhumation of the everyday dreams and dangers of American life. So much so that “White Noise,” as a story about an “airborne toxic event” filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, could risk being almost too dead on.

But DeLillo’s rhythm and vernacular, here energetically adapted by Baumbach, remains intoxicatingly singular. Realism was never the point, and Baumbach’s lively, stylish “White Noise” wholeheartedly embraces the book’s dizzying, dense intensity. Baumbach, the New York filmmaker of “Marriage Story” and “The Squid and the Whale,” has usually mined his own life for drama, with the exception of a previous adaptation with Wes Anderson. (“Fantastic Mr. Fox,” which likewise culminated with dancing in shiny supermarket aisles. ) “White Noise,” made with a bigger budget and a touch of Spielbergian spectacle, is often riveting large-canvas filmmaking while still idiosyncratically personal. Crammed full with ideas and a giddy gloom, “White Noise” is a doomsday film too enthralled by the toxic absurdities of modern life to be dragged down by them.

“White Noise” begins in a talky, theatrical register. Baumbach is a natural when it comes to manic, mannered neurosis but less sure-footed in translating DeLillo’s darker, conspiratorial tones. It makes an initially awkward, overly frenetic fit here, though it’s understandable to want to stuff as much of DiLillo’s dialogue in as possible. And the antic style serves a purpose: Jack, a professor of Nazism at a Midwest college, has been speeding through life in a denial of his fate, ironically insulated even by his Hitler studies. But there are cracks in his comfortable suburban bubble. One daughter finds in the house an amber pill jar for a mysterious, unknown drug called Dylar.

“White Noise” surveys the embedded toxicity in American society. There’s the insidious creep of prescription medication. The kids — they have a houseful from their multiple previous marriages plus one of their own — flock to watch a plane crash on the television. At the College-on-the-Hill, Jack and Prof. Murray Siskind (Don Cheadle) debate in a back-and-forth lecture the similar crowd-gathering thrall of Hitler and Elvis, a scene crosscut with a catastrophic accident between a chemical-carrying truck and a speeding locomotive.

As a dark, expanding cloud forms overhead the accident, its categorization quickly changes. Is it a plume? Is it billowing? The concern filters through the community and the Gladney home. Driver plays Jack with a sardonic, overconfident aplomb and, eventually, dawning existential terror. After first dismissing the threat, Jack is forced to evacuate the family, and the scenes of the station wagon careening through the chaos, with an amorphous doom overhead, are as vivid as anything Baumbach has shot.

After the “toxic airborne event,” Jack is newly awoken to the closeness of his own death, and maybe those around him. The source of that Dylar is another looming poison, a plotline that reaches an emotional climax in Babette’s teary confession, played movingly by Gerwig. The second half of “White Noise,” perhaps like the book, struggles to match its memorable first half. And in very ’80s environs, Baumbach’s film always remains — purposefully, I think — a self-conscious work of literature adaptation, juggling big themes and highly literate dialogue with a screwball touch. It makes for a heady concoction too constantly interesting to ever be boring.

“White Noise,” a Netflix release, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for brief violence and language. Running time: 136 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy

Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
The Guardian

Sarah review – pungent story of self-destruction

Based on the 2015 semi-autobiographical novel The Sarah Book by Scott McClanahan, this is a modern all-American tragedy, spiralling in slow motion as a love story goes wrong. In West Virginia, Scott and Sarah fall for one another. But once Scott turns to alcohol, grows increasingly paranoid and tries to excite his mundane marriage with fights about “nothing and everything”, life in paradise starts to sour.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Award Season Reading List: A Guide to the Books Hitting the Big Screen This Year

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix) Director Edward Berger has taken a fresh crack at Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 World War I novel, the first German-language adaptation of the antiwar classic. Blonde (Netflix) Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel, has garnered raves and pans in equal measure. Oates herself tweeted on Sept. 30 in support of the movie, saying “not all films are obliged to be uplifting in their conclusions.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Belfast,' 'The Quiet Girl' Among 2022 European Film Awards Craft WinnersNicole Kidman to Receive AFI Life Achievement AwardIndependent Spirit Awards Film Nominations: 'Everything Everywhere...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
The Hollywood Reporter

Mickey Kuhn, Child Actor in ‘Gone With the Wind,’ Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, the busy child actor of the 1930s and ’40s who played Beau Wilkes, the son of Olivia de Havilland and Leslie Howard’s characters, in Gone With the Wind, has died. He was 90. Kuhn died Sunday in a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife, Barbara, told The Hollywood Reporter. He was in excellent health until recently, she said.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dies at 47 John Dartigue, Longtime Publicity Exec at Warner Bros., Dies at 82Gray Frederickson, Oscar-Winning 'Godfather Part II' Producer, Dies at 85 Kuhn also portrayed the ward of a famous movie cop in Dick Tracy (1945)...
NAPLES, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

New ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ images have arrived to ruin your childhood even more

The perfect storm of insanity is gracing horror fans soon, with more stills coming out from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, the world is about to experience an ultimate genre mash-up as Winnie the Pooh becomes a slasher in the upcoming indie flick Blood and Honey. Iconic children’s characters becoming horrific monsters could be a new way forward, with more sneak peeks coming out from the production.
Cinemablend

Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake

It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
MAINE STATE
hypebeast.com

David Altmejd Contemplates the Trickster Archetype at White Cube

On view in London until January 21. David Altmejd’s latest exhibition is centered around the Jungian archetype of the trickster. On view at White Cube in London, the Canadian sculptor invites visitors to a brooding hare that sits ominously in a yogic pose with ears outstretched to the confines of the space. The show’s inspiration comes from Carl Jung’s theory of the collective unconscious, where the Swiss psychiatrist examined the universal themes present in virtually every creation story across art, literature and religion.
The Hollywood Reporter

Gray Frederickson, Oscar-Winning ‘Godfather Part II’ Producer, Dies at 85

Gray Frederickson, the Oscar-winning producer who worked alongside Francis Ford Coppola on the Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now and One From the Heart in a collaboration that spanned more than four decades, has died. He was 85. Frederickson died Sunday at his home in Oklahoma City after a battle with prostate cancer, his wife, Karen, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Aycox, 'Supernatural' Actress, Dies at 47 Mickey Kuhn, Child Actor in 'Gone With the Wind,' Dies at 90John Dartigue, Longtime Publicity Exec at Warner Bros., Dies at 82 Frederickson shared the best picture Oscar in 1975 with writer-director-producer Coppola and producer...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Collider

'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story

Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
TheConversationAU

Watching Casablanca on its 80th anniversary, we remain in awe of its simplicity – and profound depth

In November 1942, a romantic drama directed by a Hungarian immigrant and starring an ex-naval officer and an obscure Swedish actress was released. The film began shooting without a finished script. Many at Warner Brothers Studios thought the film would quickly disappear into obscurity. It would end up winning three Academy Awards (for best picture, director Michael Curtiz, and screenplay), starred the iconic pair Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman alongside a host of recognisable supporting players, featured a lush score and evocative set design, and contained endlessly quotable lines. Its reputation grows and grows. Casablanca has become one of Hollywood’s most...
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Set for German Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” is set to get a German adaptation, Variety can reveal. German’s Zeitsprung Pictures (“Lieber Thomas”) have optioned the show from production and distribution company ADD Content, who rep international rights to the format and series. “Euphoria” is an Israeli original created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The show follows a group of high school students navigating friendship and love at the same time as struggling with drugs, sex, trauma and social media. The original version was produced by Tedy productions and aired on Israeli broadcaster HOT. A U.S. adaptation of the show from HBO, starring Zendaya (pictured above), Jacob Elordi and...
Digital Trends

The 10 best war movies ever made

War is a genre as old as the movies themselves. Some offer visceral thrills, trying to immerse you in what it means to be in battle. Others take a different tack, and are more contemplative about their subject matter. Whatever road they take, though, great war movies are always at...
Rolling Stone

Take a Delightfully Strange Road Trip with a Donkey in ‘EO,’ a Fantasia of the Animal and Human World

Jerzy Skolimowski’s EO, a winding misadventure about a sweet-tempered donkey, inarguably qualifies as an animal’s-eye view of all that’s warm and cruel, comical and arbitrary about human nature. And of the world of animals, which can be so beautiful and terrifying at once. It’s similar to other, more sobering movies about animals, in this way — I’m thinking of recent documentaries like Andrea Arnold’s dairy farm chronicle Cow, or Victor Kossakovsky’s black-and-white, ethically produced Gunda, about a mother pig — only EO, being a work of fiction, has the advantage of whimsy and fabrication. It’s a movie committed to its...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Enchanted’ Director on Not Getting to Return for Sequel: “It Was a Very, Very Sad Turn”

Fifteen years ago, Disney charmed viewers by sending up its own film catalog with Enchanted, and now its director is opening up about challenges in getting the movie made — and his surprise at not being asked to work on the new sequel, Disenchanted. Enchanted’s origins date back to the late 1990s. The initial script, written by Bill Kelly (Blast From the Past), focused on Giselle, an animated woman who enjoys singing with animal friends (much like Snow White or Sleeping Beauty) but longs for a happily-ever-after. After Giselle and the prince of the magical kingdom fall in love, the...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy