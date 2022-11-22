ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia promises all to get food aid money by Thanksgiving

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials promise to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems.

State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but they said the SNAP payments should go out before Thanksgiving, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The bulk payments started after federal officials gave the state emergency permission to skip reviewing paperwork filed from August to October, Georgia Department of Human Services spokesperson Kylie Winton said.

Inflation, a shortage of workers and an increase in SNAP applications all led to the backlog, Winton said.

Jovi Iovine and his wife rely on $800 a month from a paycheck and food stamps to feed their two children. He tried to renew food stamps last month, and so far he’s received no indication that the renewal will go through.

“I don’t think it’s fair to my kids to not have Thanksgiving,” said Iovine, who lives in Nashville, Georgia. “We’re okay, right this second. But within a week, there’ll be nothing left for the kids.”

Comments / 2

Related
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
GEORGIA STATE
Motley Fool

Georgia Promises To Catch Up SNAP Benefit Backlog Before Thanksgiving

One Georgia resident said yesterday that their family had no food this Thanksgiving. Georgia fell behind with SNAP renewal applications and some households have not received their benefits. Today, the state announced it had paid out the pending money, but some Georgians complained payments had not arrived. If you can't...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia promises to provide delayed SNAP payments by Thanksgiving

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are promising to provide full benefits to a number of people who have not received food assistance aid for weeks or even months because of bureaucratic problems. State officials can’t say how many people have failed to get their benefits because of a delay in reviewing...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

SNAP snag almost ruins Thanksgiving for local families

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Many families across Georgia have had problems getting their food stamp benefits this month, putting them in a bind just before Thanksgiving. Among them was Kiana Lewis, a Columbia County mom. On Friday, that left her without money for supplies to bake a cake for her daughter’s...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Needle moving higher on Christmas tree prices in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of families are starting the search for a Christmas tree during the holiday weekend, but shoppers in the two-state region may have to pay more. If you’re looking for an artificial tree, the supply is good, unlike last year when delays from manufacturers help up some deliveries until after the holidays.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia families scrambling over food assistance delays

The calls and emails have been flooding into FOX 5 about families unable to get their benefits, so the I-Team reached out to officials. The state has admitted there's an application backlog causing big delays, but say customers should be caught up by Thanksgiving.
GEORGIA STATE
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men

OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Pro-gun group seeks new Georgia legislation

ATLANTA — Backers of gun rights in Georgia want even more of them. Earlier this year, lawmakers gave gun owners the right to carry firearms without a government permit. Now they want the minimum age lowered. The Republican majority at the state Capitol has expanded gun rights for much...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday November 23, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 23, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy