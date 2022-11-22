ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

UNCP volleyball lands 3 on CSC Academic All-District Team

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 5 days ago

PEMBROKE — Hard work in the classroom and on the volleyball court paid dividends for a trio of UNC Pembroke volleyball players when Katie Pressley, Elise Martin and Morgan Gibbs were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday afternoon.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50. No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

Gibbs and Martin are seniors in the Braves program; Pressley is a redshirt sophomore. Tuesday’s announcement marked the first time since 2013 that UNCP has been represented on the distinguished list.

The trio joined former standout Marissa Baker, who was named to CSC (then-CoSIDA) team in 2013.

The 2022-23 CSC Academic All-America team, as well as the Academic All-American of the Year, will be announced later in December.

