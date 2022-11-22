Read full article on original website
Mercer County Clerk Issues Statement On November 8, 2022 General Election Issues And Results Of Prosecutor’s Office Investigation
November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello issued a statement on the November 8 General Election following…
State Of New Jersey Certifies Trenton’s Municipal Budget Following Unsuccessful Council Vote
Mayor Gusciora grateful for State assistance; cancels emergency meeting November 24, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora thanked officials from…
Mercer County Prosecutor: ‘Miscommunication’ cause of voting machine failure on Election Day
The widespread voting machine breakdowns in Mercer County on Election Day was caused by a “miscommunication” between Dominion Voting Systems and the company that printed the ballots, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. Onofri launched an investigation into the failure of the voting machines at the request...
Investigation of Mercer County Election Day failures points to miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems, ballot printers
It took the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office one week to determine there was a miscommunication between Dominion Voting Systems and Royal Printing. With that, the investigation into what went wrong on Election Day in Mercer County, New Jersey is over. Investigators did not find any vote tampering or criminal...
Mayor Signs Executive Order after Council Votes Down Budget on Deadline
Gusciora Administration calls emergency meeting Friday for last chance passage November 23, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Facing a November 25 deadline…
New Jersey Globe
Gusciora wins in a landlide; two Trenton city council seats head to Dec. 13 runoff
It’s been clear for the last two weeks, but now it’s official: Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has been re-elected in a mammoth landslide in a local election appears to bring the capitol city’s massively dysfunctional city council to a close. Gusciora won 71% of the vote, outdistancing...
Fiscal Cliff Looms For Trenton As Council Slated for Budget Vote
Mayor ready to take action if Council misses multimillion-dollar deadline November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Mayor Reed Gusciora said today…
Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ
Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, a Builder and an Attorney Have Admitted to Arranging a Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Conspiracy.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that a New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted their roles in a mortgage fraud scheme that caused more than $3.5 million in losses. The US Attorney’s Office released a statement alleging that developer Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and lawyer...
Yardley-Based Politician to Move His District Office. Read to Learn When and Where
A Bucks County politician will be moving his district office to another part of the area as he continues to work on important local issues. Perry Warren, a State Representative for the 31st Legislative District, is moving his longtime office to another part of town. His new headquarters will be located at 509 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley.
New Jersey Globe
Voter registration deadline for runoff elections reset to tomorrow
An executive order moving runoff elections in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester from December 6 to December 13 means voter registration has reopened, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. New Jersey allows voters to register up until 21 days before Election Day. For a December 6 election, the registration deadline...
wrnjradio.com
Real estate developer and attorney both admit to multimillion-dollar mortgage fraud scheme
NEW JERSEY – A Somerset County real estate developer and a Morris County attorney each admitted Wednesday to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung Borough...
wrnjradio.com
Somerset County man admits $850K Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man admitted fraudulently obtaining over $850,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Butherde Darius, 50, of North Plainfield Borough pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal...
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday
After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Getaway driver in string of armed N.J. robberies gets 12 years, authorities say
A Mercer County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday for his role in a string of armed robberies in 2019, officials said. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, 45, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said. The Trenton native...
Raleigh News & Observer
Company paid 337 female, minority workers less than white male colleagues, officials say
A company that contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discriminated against hundreds of its female and minority employees as well as applicants and has agreed to pay a settlement to those affected, officials said. Cooper Health System, a federal contractor with a research facility and hospital in...
Trentonian
Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey
TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
Trenton, NJ, Man Sentenced To 12 Years In Prision For String Of Armed Robberies In NJ and Pennsylvania
November 22, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 144 months in prison for…
Man charged with killing 82-year-old father in their apartment, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man stabbed his father to death in their Hopewell Township apartment Tuesday evening, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office alleged. Joelle Jackson is charged with murder and related weapon offenses in the death of Ishmeal Jackson, 82, the office said in a Wednesday announcement. Township police responded to...
NJ Spotlight
