ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Demand for a new election in Trenton, NJ

Even as Mercer County Elections officials say all votes have now been counted and local election results will be certified before the Nov. 26th deadline, a group of Trenton City Council candidates want complete do-over. Trenton City Council President Kathy McBride blasted what she called a "failed election." McBride was...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Voter registration deadline for runoff elections reset to tomorrow

An executive order moving runoff elections in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester from December 6 to December 13 means voter registration has reopened, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. New Jersey allows voters to register up until 21 days before Election Day. For a December 6 election, the registration deadline...
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Somerset County man admits $850K Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme

NORTH PLAINFIELD BOROUGH, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man admitted fraudulently obtaining over $850,000 in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Butherde Darius, 50, of North Plainfield Borough pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Opt Outside on Friday

After spending most of your Thanksgiving gathered around a table of food or on the couch napping and watching football, you'll need a little fresh air...a little time outside to get some exercise. The Mercer County Park Commission invites you once again this year to #OptOutside on Friday (November 25th),...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Raleigh News & Observer

Company paid 337 female, minority workers less than white male colleagues, officials say

A company that contracts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discriminated against hundreds of its female and minority employees as well as applicants and has agreed to pay a settlement to those affected, officials said. Cooper Health System, a federal contractor with a research facility and hospital in...
Trentonian

Trenton Ninth Grade Academy gets $20k from Chemistry Council of New Jersey

TRENTON — The New Jersey Chemistry Council Education Foundation presented a donation to Trenton’s Ninth Grade Academy to help bolster the school’s science curriculum recently. The group has raised more than $225,000 since it was founded in 1999 to promote and strengthen STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy