Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
Wilkes-Barre Citizens' Voice. November 21, 2022. Editorial: Democrats’ state House win significant. The surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking. Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member House in the Nov. 8 election and...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 16, 2022. Quality contenders are in short supply, and too many Minnesota elections are one-horse races. Increasingly, Minnesota voters are encountering ballots with too-few options. They’re used to seeing only one candidate in judicial races. Still, there’s a bigger problem with a lack of quality competition — or no competition at all — in a growing number of local contests.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. November 20, 2022. Kathy Hochul promised transparency. Why are her agencies stonewalling or slow-rolling auditors and the public?. Gov. Kathy Hochul should know better than most people about the need for openness in government. It was her predecessor’s secretive ways that helped destroy his political career.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. November 13, 2022. Editorial: Illinois Democrats in charge; Republicans in wilderness. Election Day results again demonstrated continued one-party control of state government. Predictions of a vast Republican red wave sweeping the nation turned out to be so much hot air. But expectations of the traditional Democratic...
WacoTrib.com
Florida Legislature crowns new GOP leaders in House, Senate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature crowned the new Republican leaders of the House and Senate on Tuesday, as the GOP supermajority in the statehouse appears poised to deliver on the conservative agenda of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Lawmakers met in Tallahassee to formally install Senate President Kathleen Passidomo...
WacoTrib.com
Maryland AG overrules racially discriminatory opinions
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general announced Monday that he has overruled opinions that upheld or applied unconstitutional racially discriminatory laws. In an opinion addressed to General Assembly leaders, Attorney General Brian Frosh formally overruled the opinions, saying that while changes in the law may have made them unenforceable, “we recognize that the opinions continue to serve as a reminder of the history of racial injustice perpetuated through the legal institutions of our State government.”
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia state treasurer enters 2024 U.S. House race
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's state treasurer is running for the U.S. House in 2024. Riley Moore, a Republican who was elected state treasurer in 2020 after serving in West Virginia's state House of Delegates, announced Monday he is entering the House race in West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District.
WacoTrib.com
Whitmer appoints first Black woman to Michigan's top court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kyra Harris Bolden will become the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday, choosing a young lawyer who lost a close election just two weeks ago. Bolden will take the seat of Justice Bridget McCormack, who announced...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico's top finance official to retire
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Deborah Romero, the head of New Mexico’s Department of Finance and Administration, will retire in December, marking the end of a career in state government that has spanned nearly 50 years. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office announced Romero's upcoming retirement on Tuesday.
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee House GOP nominates Sexton for new speaker term
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have nominated Speaker Cameron Sexton to serve a third term in the chamber’s top leadership position. A news release from the House Republican Caucus says leadership elections took place Tuesday at Paris State Landing Park. Republican House members also voted to...
WacoTrib.com
1812 Brewing Company Wins Spot in 2022 New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse
Event included New York's top microbreweries to participate at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC PINK:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to have been invited to participate in the New York State Brewers Association ( https://newyorkcraftbeer.com/ ) New York State Craft Brewers Festival - Syracuse on November 19th at the historic Landmark Theater in downtown Syracuse. The Company was invited to participate with approximately fifty other breweries from around the state - from New York City to Buffalo. Despite historically inclement weather in western and northern New York, hundreds of craft beer lovers attended the event. To see images of the event visit: ( https://www.facebook.com/NYScraftbeer/ ).
WacoTrib.com
Man pleads guilty to charge he threatened Moms Demand Action
BOSTON (AP) — A 31-year-old Army veteran has pleaded guilty to charges that he made violent threats against an organization that supports stronger firearm laws. Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts said Wednesday that Drummond Neil Smithson made the threat in a letter he mailed to the Department of Veterans Affairs in July 2020.
WacoTrib.com
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold inauguration on New Year's Day
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will kick off her second term with the new year. A website launched by her administration devoted to inaugural festivities announced a governor's inaugural ball slated for Jan. 1. The site includes a countdown clock until inauguration day. Retired...
WacoTrib.com
Fire guts large commercial building in Los Angeles area
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — A raging fire gutted a large commercial building in Southern California early Tuesday. The blaze began outdoors before dawn and spread to a 200-by-100-foot (60-by-30-meter) building in Huntington Park, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Copyright...
Comments / 0