FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Community Impact Austin
Q&A: Local business leaders, analysts talk economic forecasts at Austin Chamber Economic Outlook
Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett leads a panel discussion on Austin's economic outlook at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) In a panel discussion moderated by Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett, the Austin Chamber of Commerce invited local...
Community Impact Austin
More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin
Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
Texas State University selected as partner of $50M Raising Texas Teachers program funded by Charles Butt Foundation
Texas State University is now partnered with Raising Texas Teachers, a program funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, to bolster the teacher workforce statewide. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Texas State University announced Nov. 21 its teacher education program was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the...
Community Impact Austin
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
Jumping home prices & taxes threaten affordability in Williamson County
Some of Texas' most expensive neighborhoods are in Travis County. That's one reason why Kim Eklund started looking north in Williamson County, once her Austin rent shot up this summer.
Community Impact Austin
HomeWell Care Services brings quality care to seniors in New Braunfels
From left: Nicolette Murray, HomeWell Care Services care manager; Hiring Manager April Dominguez; and owners Meredith and Jeff Clark provide companion care, basic care and specialty care to their clients. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) HomeWell Care Services began operating in the New Braunfels community in July 2021. The business specializing in...
$2.5M Jeff Bezos fund grant awarded to end Austin-Travis County homelessness
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos awarded Austin's Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) a $2.5 million grant for their work on homelessness solutions, according to an ECHO press release Tuesday.
Community Impact Austin
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
Community Impact Austin
New Braunfels Rotary Club celebrates 85 years of service
The New Braunfels Rotary Club recently celebrated 85 years of charitable contributions to the community with a reception and dinner. (Courtesy New Braunfels Rotary Club) The Rotary Club of New Braunfels celebrated 85 years of service in October by hosting a reception and dinner featuring keynote speaker and singer-songwriter Red Steagall. The event recognized the Rotary Club and its longevity in the community while looking toward the future. The organization is made up of men and women who are dedicated to “Service Above Self” by giving back to the community through service projects, charitable contributions, scholarships and other programs. www.newbraunfelsrotary.org/
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust
AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
Austin Chamber gives economic outlook; Loop 360 readies for upgrades
Community Impact founder and CEO John Garrett leads a panel discussion on Austin's economic outlook at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) On Nov. 16, many of Austin’s business leaders gathered at the JW Marriott downtown for the Austin Chamber of Commerce’s...
St. David’s Foundation scholarship now open for Texas students pursuing health care careers
The Neal Kocurek Scholarship is the largest heath care scholarship in Texas. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The St. David’s Foundation is accepting applications for the Neal Kocurek Scholarship—the largest health care scholarship program in Texas. The scholarship is open to all graduating seniors from schools in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays,...
Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards grants to teachers; plus other education highlights
The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to teachers in October. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD Every fall semester, the Georgetown ISD Education Foundation allocates grant money to dozens of teachers throughout the district. The grants are awarded for projects that are innovative and hands-on. Some of the grant-winning projects...
Public comment at Round Rock ISD meetings no longer to be given virtually
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will implement a new public comment policy following an update to its board policies Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will implement a new public comment policy following an update to its board policies Nov. 17. Board...
Community Impact Austin
Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard
Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
rejournals.com
United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin
United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
luxury-houses.net
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million
12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Community Impact Austin
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out
Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
Community Impact Austin
E-bikes to become more affordable in Austin starting in 2023
Austin Energy will offer higher e-bike purchase rebates than what it offers now depending on whether purchasing an individual e-bike or a fleet. (Courtesy Austin Energy) Austin riders who want to pedal to work can switch to e-bikes at a more affordable price starting next year. Starting 2023, Austin Energy...
The Gault Site in Central Texas Reveals New Details About the Oldest North Americans
Heading west from Georgetown, away from the crowded Interstate 35 corridor, the countryside turns green with meadows and woodlands along State Highway 195. A water tower looms into view, announcing a town with unusually deep roots: “Florence: Est. 18,000 B.C.”. A few miles away, near Williamson County’s northern border,...
