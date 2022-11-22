ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 50 places to volunteer in Austin

Austin Pets Alive offers several volunteer opportunities. (Courtesy APA) Austin Animal Center is a city-run no-kill shelter. Volunteers are required to attend a training session and commit to six hours a month. The nonprofit is operating services and opportunities by appointment only. 7201 Levander Loop, Bldg. A, Austin. 512-978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/aac.
Texas State University selected as partner of $50M Raising Texas Teachers program funded by Charles Butt Foundation

Texas State University is now partnered with Raising Texas Teachers, a program funded by the Charles Butt Foundation, to bolster the teacher workforce statewide. (Courtesy Abode Stock) Texas State University announced Nov. 21 its teacher education program was selected as a Raising Texas Teachers partner, an initiative supported by the...
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
HomeWell Care Services brings quality care to seniors in New Braunfels

From left: Nicolette Murray, HomeWell Care Services care manager; Hiring Manager April Dominguez; and owners Meredith and Jeff Clark provide companion care, basic care and specialty care to their clients. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) HomeWell Care Services began operating in the New Braunfels community in July 2021. The business specializing in...
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
New Braunfels Rotary Club celebrates 85 years of service

The New Braunfels Rotary Club recently celebrated 85 years of charitable contributions to the community with a reception and dinner. (Courtesy New Braunfels Rotary Club) The Rotary Club of New Braunfels celebrated 85 years of service in October by hosting a reception and dinner featuring keynote speaker and singer-songwriter Red Steagall. The event recognized the Rotary Club and its longevity in the community while looking toward the future. The organization is made up of men and women who are dedicated to “Service Above Self” by giving back to the community through service projects, charitable contributions, scholarships and other programs. www.newbraunfelsrotary.org/
How Downtown Austin grew out of the dust

AUSTIN, Texas — It's hard to imagine a time when choking dust swirled through the streets of Downtown Austin, but that was the case in the city’s central business district during Austin’s first 50 years. Congress Avenue wasn’t paved until 1905. Pictures from the Austin History Center...
Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awards grants to teachers; plus other education highlights

The Georgetown ISD Education Foundation awarded grants to teachers in October. (Courtesy Georgetown ISD) Georgetown ISD Every fall semester, the Georgetown ISD Education Foundation allocates grant money to dozens of teachers throughout the district. The grants are awarded for projects that are innovative and hands-on. Some of the grant-winning projects...
Barnsco in Hutto moves to new location on Schneider Boulevard

Barnsco held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location Nov. 18. (Courtesy Hutto Area Chamber of Commerce) Construction supply retailer Barnsco held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Hutto location at 600 Schneider Blvd., Ste. 100, on Nov. 18 after officially opening Nov. 1. Barnsco’s Hutto store was previously located at 50 Iron Horse Drive. Barnsco sells concrete construction supplies and offers equipment rentals and repairs. 512-354-4970. www.barnsco.com.
United Properties breaks ground on Shelby Ranch, new residential development in South Austin

United Properties announced today the groundbreaking of Shelby Ranch, a new residential development project in South Austin. Located in a residential area at 2212 Lynnbrook Drive, the project will include two four-story buildings on eight acres of land and is designed to embrace outdoor living through its on-site amenities and easy access to natural areas for recreation.
Villa Del Lago, An Uniquely Magnificent Estate Sit on A Hillside Hollow with Captivating Views in Austin Texas Come Back on The Market for $35 Million

12400 Cedar Street, Austin, Texas is an uniquely magnificent estate situated on 21+ hillside acres of prime south shore lakefront property boasting unobstructed and panoramic elevated views of Lake Travis. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12400 Cedar Street, please contact Gary Dolch (Phone: 512-656-5627) & Michelle Dolch (Phone: 512-663-3554) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Three new Southwest Austin businesses to check out

Radix House Coffee Shop opened a new location in South Austin. Pictured is the Westgate Lanes location. (Courtesy Radix House Coffee Shop) 1. American Technology Network Corp. opened its second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp. manufactures night vision and thermal Smart Optics products. Products available online and in stores include rifle scopes, binoculars and rangefinders as well as thermal imaging scopes and binoculars. Other night vision products and accessories are available for purchase as well. 737-931-1408. www.atncorp.com.
E-bikes to become more affordable in Austin starting in 2023

Austin Energy will offer higher e-bike purchase rebates than what it offers now depending on whether purchasing an individual e-bike or a fleet. (Courtesy Austin Energy) Austin riders who want to pedal to work can switch to e-bikes at a more affordable price starting next year. Starting 2023, Austin Energy...
