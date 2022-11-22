Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Man arrested for identity theft of his father is Gray, Tennessee
GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Gray, Tennessee man has been arrested for identity theft after he opened unauthorized credit cards in his father’s name, police said. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, back in October, Casey Cowden, 35, used his father’s information to open two credit cards without his father’s knowledge.
tbinewsroom.com
Former Deputy Indicted, Accused of Official Oppression
UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy on a charge of official oppression. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began investigating...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan Independent begins OneGoal program
The Harlan Independent School District will participate in the OneGoal program over the next two years. The program is designed to improve participating students’ college readiness. Harlan Independent Schools Superintendent C.D. Morton feels the OneGoal program is a good fit for the district’s students and parents. “We firmly...
Union County deputy accused of illegally arresting woman
A former Union County deputy has been charged after special agents investigated an unlawful arrest of a woman in Luttrell, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested Following Alleged Burglary In Letcher County
An update from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office:. Deputy Seth Whitaker arrested two male subjects today and charged them with:. We received a call that a house that had been flooded on Charlie White Lane had been broken into during the night. The homeowners had video from their security system.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
wymt.com
Knott County man indicted in connection with jewelry store robbery
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a grand jury indictment on Monday. Lonnie Huff, 45, of Emmalena, is accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Lloyd Williams Jewelry store in Corbin earlier this year. The indictment states Huff threatened to hurt people and...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Contested mayor’s race heard in court
SALYERSVILLE – The court trial between the two mayoral candidates in this year’s election convened on Friday, with opening statements and both candidates taking the stand. On November 18 in Magoffin County Circuit Court, overseen by Circuit Court Judge Kim Childers, a court trial was held in the case of Mayor James “Pete” Shepherd contesting his opponent and now Mayor-Elect Stanley Howard’s qualifications for running for mayor.
wymt.com
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is wanted on a murder charge in Southern Kentucky. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking Danielle Kelly, 39. A grand jury recently indicted her on a charge of murder and three counts of first-degree assault. Deputies say Kelly was driving an...
somerset106.com
Tennessee Man Is Indicted In The Death Of A London Police Officer
A Tennessee man has been indicted by a Laurel County Grand Jury. 36-year-old Casey Preston Byrd was charged with the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock. Byrd was charged with one count of murder, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of driving under the influence. His bond remains at $1 million. Police said, on October 30th, while Byrd was driving a pickup on KY-229, he collided with Officer Medlock’s cruiser. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene. During a preliminary hearing, Kentucky State Police trooper Steve Walker testified Byrd was going 51 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officials also said Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash. Troopers said Byrd smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had trouble walking. Byrd is expected to be back in court on November 28 at 9 a.m.
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community about the value of leadership.
Knox County teen reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Bethany Cureton, 14, has been reported missing from her Knox County home.
993thex.com
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
wcyb.com
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Possession Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle along with Deputy Wes Brown arrested Haley Sizemore age 60 of Ham Holler Rd., Manchester on Friday night November 18, 2022 at approximately 7:47 PM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd., approximately 6 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General store.
q95fm.net
Two Men Arrested in Letcher County for Breaking into Home, House was Flooded in July
Two men were arrested Monday in Letcher County after they were caught on a security camera breaking into a home. Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines, in a statement released on their Facebook page, said the home was on Charlie White Lane and was flooded in July. Both men are facing...
A proposed prison in Letcher County reopens old divides
After revoking the initial version of the project in 2019, the federal Bureau of Prisons plans to revisit the process.
q95fm.net
Three Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Laurel County Constable Robert Smith arrested three individuals early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 1:09 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 770 approximately 10 miles South of London following a traffic stop conducted on a silver Honda Accord for multiple equipment violations. During the stop one of the occupants was determined to be wanted on outstanding warrants and a resulting investigation found the three individuals in possession of suspected heroin in a loaded syringe.
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement in Laurel County Searching for Two Suspects in Theft Case
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted in a theft case. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they are looking for suspects connected to a theft that occurred over the weekend northeast of London. Photos captured of the suspects and their vehicle are available for the public to view on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office facebook.
