ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Two incidents of men robbed, attacked outside Grand Central Station: NYPD

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zU9Y_0jKNUf9i00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of robberies involving around four to five men has happened around the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street entrance to Grand Central Station, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbhAQ_0jKNUf9i00
Police search for a group of men that attacked a man on Nov. 8, police say. (Courtesy: NYPD)

A man, 28, was walking towards the station entrance on Nov. 8, around 2 a.m., when four men walked up behind him and started to punch and kick him, according to NYPD. The men took the victim’s backpack during the assault. The men could not get the victim’s bag and ran north on Fifth Avenue. The victim was treated for cuts on his face and treated for his injuries at the hospital.

A similar incident took place when another man, 28, was attacked at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street by five men around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, said NYPD. The group surrounded the victim and demanded money before snatching the victim’s iPhone 13 from his pants pocket and punching him in the face before running away east towards Lexington Avenue.

Police said they are looking for four to five thin-built individuals in their late teens to early 20s who were last seen wearing hooded jackets and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

Toronto Express
2d ago

It's official. I'm getting a car. You're not even safe in Grand Central. New York is becoming the new Chicago

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. The NYPD released video and a picture of the man they say robbed or attempted to rob six locations since Oct. 27, 2022. PIX11 News obtained additional security video of the suspect in action […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
BRONX, NY
Still Unsolved

NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors

Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 14, shot in the leg in the Bronx: NYPD

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was shot in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. She was shot in the leg around 2:20 p.m. near East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue, officials said. The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police do not believe the teen was the intended target for […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Two people die, 2 critical in Bronx fire on Thanksgiving morning, police say

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two people died and two others are fighting for their lives after a fire ripped through a Bronx apartment building on Thanksgiving morning, police said. The blaze engulfed two apartments in the building at 1730 Harrison Ave. near West Tremont Avenue in Morris Heights at around 5:25 a.m., officials […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect On Loose After Bank Robbery In Farmingdale

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island. The man entered TD Bank in Farmingdale, located at 90 Broadhollow Road, at around noontime Wednesday, Nov. 23, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The teller complied and the robber fled on...
FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Man Robbed at Gunpoint in South Farmingdale; Suspects Made Off with Victim's Wallet, Cops Say

The Eighth Squad reports on a Robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 4:15 AM in South Farmingdale. According to Detectives, a 34-year-old male was walking near the intersection of Yoakum Avenue and Woodward Parkway when he was approached by two male subjects. The subjects demanded that the victim give them his belongings. The victim complied and gave the subjects his wallet.
SOUTH FARMINGDALE, NY
PIX11

PIX11

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy