Two incidents of men robbed, attacked outside Grand Central Station: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of robberies involving around four to five men has happened around the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street entrance to Grand Central Station, police said.

Police search for a group of men that attacked a man on Nov. 8, police say. (Courtesy: NYPD)

A man, 28, was walking towards the station entrance on Nov. 8, around 2 a.m., when four men walked up behind him and started to punch and kick him, according to NYPD. The men took the victim’s backpack during the assault. The men could not get the victim’s bag and ran north on Fifth Avenue. The victim was treated for cuts on his face and treated for his injuries at the hospital.

A similar incident took place when another man, 28, was attacked at the corner of Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street by five men around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 11, said NYPD. The group surrounded the victim and demanded money before snatching the victim’s iPhone 13 from his pants pocket and punching him in the face before running away east towards Lexington Avenue.

Police said they are looking for four to five thin-built individuals in their late teens to early 20s who were last seen wearing hooded jackets and face masks.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

