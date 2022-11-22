ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stop-and-search powers introduced in Manchester after boy, 17, stabbed to death

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZChIV_0jKNUKoZ00

Stop-and-search powers have been introduced in an area of Manchester after a 17-year-old boy died in a stabbing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the Section 60 has been put in place from Tuesday until 5pm on Wednesday covering parts of the Withington and Burnage area.

The powers mean officers can stop and search anyone in the area during that time.

The force said officers were alerted to a stabbing on Southlea Road in  Withington shortly after 11.30am on Tuesday.

The teenager was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police said they do not believe the attack was random and their inquiries suggest there is no threat to the wider public.

As well as the fatal stabbing, the temporary additional powers under Section 60 have been brought in in response to other recent knife crime-related incidents, GMP said.

I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it’s too late

Superintendent Helen Critchley

Superintendent Helen Critchley said: “We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to residents, however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary which I believe is the case today.

“Please be reassured that we are doing all we can to keep you safe. We have deployed extra uniformed and non-uniformed officers to the area to support the investigation team and the community, and I want members of the public to know that they can approach officers and talk to them if they have any questions or concerns.

“The force is working with partner agencies to fight, prevent and reduce knife crime so I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who knows or suspects someone is carrying a weapon to report it before it’s too late.”

Detective Superintendent Neil Jones of GMP South Manchester Division urged anyone with information in relation to the 17-year-old’s death to come forward.

He said: “If anyone has any information about this incident or has any concerns, I encourage you to speak to these officers. They are there to help and support you. This can also be done anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“I also ask anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage from this area to contact us on 0161 856 1995 quoting incident 1125 of 22/11/2022.”

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked

Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
The Independent

Family of teenager left in wheelchair after gang stabbing call for end to knife crime

The family of a teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street in Brixton, south London, for nearly an hour have called for an end to knife crime after his two attackers were given life sentences.James Bascoe-Smith was 16 when he was attacked by Leon Rashid and Taiquane Lewis last February and has been left in a wheelchair, with life-changing injuries, after the incident.He was a completely innocent victim of the gang stabbing.“I urge people who carry knives to stop,” Rachel Duncan, James’s aunt, said after the sentencing.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Road blocked in London after three people were stabbed in North LondonTory minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants over conditionsWaving bus passengers stop behind journalist during live report on strike disruption
BBC

Bridgwater man Lee Shiers jailed for kidnapping girl, 16

A man who admitted punching and kidnapping a teenage girl has been jailed for more than five years. Lee Shiers, 36, of Horsey Lane, Bridgwater, dragged the 16-year-old towards his car as she walked home, Taunton Crown Court was told. The victim was punched repeatedly by Shiers and told the...
The Independent

Man arrested after Nottingham flat fire leaves two children dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two young children died and a woman was left critically injured in a fire at a flat in Nottingham.The blaze broke out in the first-floor flat of a two-storey building in Fairlisle Close, Clifton, at around 3.17am on Sunday.A woman, thought to be in her thirties, and two children, aged three and one, were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation before being taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, Nottinghamshire Police said, while the woman remains in a critical condition.A...
The Independent

Idaho student murders may be linked to stabbing a year earlier and 400 miles away, police reveal

Investigators are exploring the possibility that the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students may be connected to a 2021 unsolved stabbing murder 400 miles away in Oregon.Back on 13 August 2021, a couple was attacked in their home in Salem, Oregon, by a masked assailant who broke in armed with a knife, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.Travis Juetten, 26, and Jamilyn Juetten, 24, were woken at around 3am in the morning when the mystery attacker entered their bedroom and stabbed them both multiple times.Mr Juetten tried to fight off the attacker but was...
SALEM, OR
The Independent

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said.Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday.She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged one, and Fatimah Drammeh, aged three, were all killed in the fire, which is being treated as a triple murder.Nottinghamshire Police said detectives have been given another 36 hours to question a 31-year-old man on suspicion of killing the young family.Ms Hydara’s husband Aboubacarr Drammeh flew back to the UK from the US to visit his wife in hospital and told journalists he had not started to come to terms with what had happened. Read More ‘Brexit festival’ attacked for ‘colossal waste’ of taxpayer moneyLabour would relax immigration rules to help business, Starmer to sayThe latest strange skirmish in the never-ending Brexit wars
The Independent

How a 'weird' and 'eccentric' night manager came to commit mass murder: What happened at Chesapeake Walmart?

Some said he was a loner. Others said he could be gruff and unresponsive. Police said that on Andre Bing’s cellphone, they discovered a “manifesto” of sorts, in which he complained about unspecified changes to his employment status, and what he termed other staff’s harassment of him about it. One report said that close to his body, police found a list of employees he planned to attack.As America marked Thanksgiving Day, police in Chesapeake, Virginia, were searching for clues to the mass shooting as a Walmart store, an incident whose horror has reverberated across the nation, another jolting mass shooting...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico

Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
The Independent

Bondi Beast: ‘Loving’ grandfather identified as serial rapist who assaulted 31 women across 15 years

Police in Sydney have identified a serial rapist who sexually assaulted 31 women over the course of 15 years.Using DNA technology, police identified Keith Simms, 66, as the “beast of Bondi” and linked him to 12 rapes.Simms has also been linked to 19 other crimes between 1986 and 2001, according to a report from 7NEWS Australia.Police in New South Wales said he targeted women between the ages of 14 and 55, entering their homes or abducting them while they were out on a walk or jogging.“Police were told the man was always either armed with a knife or threatened the...
The Independent

Chilling ‘manifesto’ on Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s phone reveals possible motive for Chesapeake shooting

A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of Walmart gunman Andre Bing, in which he allegedly laid out his motive for the horror mass shooting that left six coworkers dead and at least six other victims injured.A law enforcement source told 10 On Your Side that, in the document, Bing, 31, described being “upset” about a recent change in employment status and complained that he was being “harassed” by fellow employees.Officials have not confirmed the existence of the manifesto and are yet to reveal the motive for Tuesday night’s massacre.However, several of Bing’s colleagues at the store...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
The Independent

Dog is found alive and unscathed at bloody scene of Idaho college murders

Idaho police have confirmed that an unharmed dog was found at the crime scene of the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students. The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road on 13 November located a dog at the residence. The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”It is unclear whether the dog belongs to one of the surviving roommates or the victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Housemate who survived Idaho University murders gets tattoo in tribute of victims

The surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho murder victims has gotten a tattoo in their honour. As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin, The Sun reports. On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm. The Independent has...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies

A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
CALDWELL, NJ
TMZ.com

Elton John Parking Lot Attack, New Video Shows Attackers Beating Man Repeatedly

One man is lucky to be alive after suffering a brutal beatdown in the parking lot after an Elton John show ... and new video from the attack shows just how violent things got. The extended video, obtained by TMZ, shows a man in blue repeatedly beating the victim in the Dodger Stadium parking lot Thursday night -- the victim puts his hands up before getting kicked back down to the ground.
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Update on possible link to Salem Oregon stabbing sparks new theories in Moscow mystery

Questions are mounting about a potential link between the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students and a 2021 stabbing murder in Salem, Oregon, which also remains unsolved.Both cases involved an assailant breaking into a home at around 3am in the morning and attacking victims in their beds with a knife while other people were in the house.When asked about the case in a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow Police Chief James Fry confirmed he had received a tip and that there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.The mother of the man killed in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV

A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
The Independent

The Independent

934K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy