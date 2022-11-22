Read full article on original website
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales City Council addresses sidewalk projects
Sidewalk projects were the main topic at the Thursday, Nov. 17 Gonzales City Council meeting at city hall. The council held a public hearing regarding the Section 3 (of the Housing and Development Act of 1968) requirements for the city’s grant received from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The grant received was in the amount of $500,000 for sidewalk and American with Disabilities Amendment (ADA) infrastructure improvements.
Gonzales Inquirer
Commissioners will allow some county vehicles to bear general license plates
During their Monday, Nov. 14, meeting, Gonzales County commissioners voted to approve an order that would allow certain county vehicles to bear general issue license plates and not have descript markings. The vote didn’t come, however, until after some intense dialogue between Precinct 2 Commissioner Donnie Brzozowski and County Attorney...
kwhi.com
DPS TO PUT SERGEANT’S HQ IN FAYETTE CO.
DPS plans to establish a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County. County Judge Joe Weber told KWHI he was informed several weeks ago by the DPS sergeant in Giddings that the creation of a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County had been officially approved, and that the new sergeant in charge could be on board within a month.
KSAT 12
Further growth to come on Northeast Side with new developments
LIVE OAK, Texas – Residential and retail developments and new schools are bringing further growth to the Northeast Side. Weeks before her resignation as superintendent of Judson Independent School District, Dr. Jeanette Ball spoke with reporter Alicia Barrera about the school district’s future. “Our major needs right now...
Hays County sees recent fentanyl overdoses involving people in their 20s
The Hays County Sheriff's Office said recent overdoses haven't involved teenagers like in previous months but instead more young adults.
fox7austin.com
Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
‘A remarkable opportunity’: Texas comptroller hints at larger-than-expected budget surplus
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar told an audience at an event hosted by the Austin Chamber he expected Texas would have even more money available than the amount he originally forecasted.
East San Antonio neighbors say the stench of human waste must go
SAN ANTONIO — One by one they stood to give impassioned pleas, detailing how the smell from a portable toilet business is withering their quality of life. Besieged east San Antonio neighbors who have been fighting what they call a terrible stench for months won a skirmish this week with the Board of Adjustment.
kwhi.com
UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST
A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
KSAT 12
1 Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Guadalupe County (Guadalupe County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash between an 18-wheeler and a box trailer on Tuesday morning in Guadalupe County. According to Cpl. Billie Watson, a decedent was driving a box truck when it crashed into a tractor-trailer driven by a student.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes highway in Lavaca County
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of 6:45 a.m., both lanes of SH 111 were closed. At least two deaths are reported at this time. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and to expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
KSAT 12
Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
MySanAntonio
Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells
A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
kwhi.com
SCHULENBURG WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Schulenburg woman was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Task Force after they executed a search warrant. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the warrant was executed in the 300 block of Matula Avenue in Schulenburg. Officers had obtained the warrant in connection with several past investigations regarding mail fraud and drug activity.
These laws could majorly impact your dating life in San Antonio
How are you supposed to flirt otherwise if not using some spicy emojis?
46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.
