Gonzales County, TX

Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales City Council addresses sidewalk projects

Sidewalk projects were the main topic at the Thursday, Nov. 17 Gonzales City Council meeting at city hall. The council held a public hearing regarding the Section 3 (of the Housing and Development Act of 1968) requirements for the city’s grant received from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The grant received was in the amount of $500,000 for sidewalk and American with Disabilities Amendment (ADA) infrastructure improvements.
GONZALES, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Commissioners will allow some county vehicles to bear general license plates

During their Monday, Nov. 14, meeting, Gonzales County commissioners voted to approve an order that would allow certain county vehicles to bear general issue license plates and not have descript markings. The vote didn’t come, however, until after some intense dialogue between Precinct 2 Commissioner Donnie Brzozowski and County Attorney...
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

DPS TO PUT SERGEANT’S HQ IN FAYETTE CO.

DPS plans to establish a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County. County Judge Joe Weber told KWHI he was informed several weeks ago by the DPS sergeant in Giddings that the creation of a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County had been officially approved, and that the new sergeant in charge could be on board within a month.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Further growth to come on Northeast Side with new developments

LIVE OAK, Texas – Residential and retail developments and new schools are bringing further growth to the Northeast Side. Weeks before her resignation as superintendent of Judson Independent School District, Dr. Jeanette Ball spoke with reporter Alicia Barrera about the school district’s future. “Our major needs right now...
LIVE OAK, TX
fox7austin.com

Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST

A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
MySanAntonio

Frac-sand plant fire threatens supplies for Texas shale wells

A frac-sand plant in the Eagle Ford region of Texas erupted in flames over the weekend, imperiling supplies of a key component in shale drilling. The blaze at Superior Silica Sands LLC’s sand-processing complex in San Antonio began around 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday, according to reports from the city’s NBC and CBS television affiliates. A voicemail left at Superior’s Chandler, Arizona, headquarters outside of regular business hours wasn’t immediately returned.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

SCHULENBURG WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Schulenburg woman was arrested on Wednesday by investigators from the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Task Force after they executed a search warrant. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the warrant was executed in the 300 block of Matula Avenue in Schulenburg. Officers had obtained the warrant in connection with several past investigations regarding mail fraud and drug activity.
SCHULENBURG, TX

