Sidewalk projects were the main topic at the Thursday, Nov. 17 Gonzales City Council meeting at city hall. The council held a public hearing regarding the Section 3 (of the Housing and Development Act of 1968) requirements for the city’s grant received from the Texas Department of Agriculture. The grant received was in the amount of $500,000 for sidewalk and American with Disabilities Amendment (ADA) infrastructure improvements.

GONZALES, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO