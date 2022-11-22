Read full article on original website
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 14/13 River Hawks Locked in on Weekend at the Friendship Four
Friday v. Massachusetts: Live Stats | Watch | Listen | Game Notes. BELFAST, Northern Ireland—The No. 14/13 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (8-5-0, 5-3-0 Hockey East) returns to Belfast for the 2022 Friendship Four Tournament at the SSE Arena this weekend, Nov. 25-26. The River Hawks open the two-day tournament against No. 17/17 Massachusetts (6-5-1, 2-5-0 HEA) on Friday at 7 p.m. They'll go on to play the winner of the No. 4/4 Quinnipiac Bobcats (9-1-2, 6-0-0 ECAC) and Dartmouth (1-4-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) on Saturday.
whdh.com
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
GoRiverHawks.com
Three River Hawks Earn AE All-Academic Team Recognition
LOWELL, Mass. – Graduate students Drew Everett (Amesbury, Mass.) and Joseph Walsh (Auburn, Mass.), and junior Hunter Marion (Templeton, Mass.) of the UMass Lowell men's cross country team have been named to the 2022 America East All-Academic Team, as announced by the conference on Tuesday. The River Hawks were...
Massachusetts Thanksgiving High School Football scoreboard
BOSTON -- The Patriots play Thanksgiving night, but the day belongs to the high schoolers around the region.People love their turkey and the fixins, and most people are pretty excited to sit around the table with their extended family. But it isn't Thanksgiving without some high school football, and the table is set with another 100+ games on Thursday morning and afternoon (plus a few games on Tuesday and Wednesday). Related: Watch all of the HS Super Bowls live on CBS News BostonCheck back throughout the week for the latest on the gridiron!TEAM 1TEAM 2WINNERFINAL SCOREO'Bryant vs.Boston LatinBoston Latin 32-6Malden vs.MedfordMalden ...
UMass Lowell alum Noelle Lambert finishes in top 8 of "Survivor"
BOSTON - Noelle Lambert, the "Survivor" contestant representing New England this season, was voted off in Wednesday night's broadcast.The UMass Lowell alum proved she could play the game with the best of them, finishing in the top eight."To be the first above the knee amputee to ever play this game of 'Survivor,' I'm absolutely satisfied with what I've been able to do and accomplish, especially physically," she told the audience. When Lambert returned from recording the show in September, she told WBZ-TV she wanted to inspire people just like her.Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident. In the years since, she's become a Paralympian setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both - the Born to Run Foundation. In five years, they've raised nearly $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs. You can watch "Survivor" every Wednesday on WBZ.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Face 71-53 Setback Against Massachusetts
LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell women's basketball team (0-5, 0-0 AE) fell to the Massachusetts Minutewomen (4-1, 0-0 A10) by a score of 71-53 on Tuesday night at the Costello Athletic Center. Sophomore Amaya Dowdy (Woonsocket, R.I.) led the River Hawks with 18 points and 10 rebounds, recording...
MaxPreps
High school football: Thanksgiving rivals with most Turkey Day victories
The United States has been celebrating Thanksgiving as a national holiday since 1863 when President Abraham Lincoln first set aside the last Thursday in November as a day of remembrance and thanks. For nearly as long, football fans have been celebrating Turkey Day with an afternoon of pigskin against old rivals.
GoRiverHawks.com
Berger, De Vries Earn All-Region Honors
LOWELL, Mass. - UMass Lowell field hockey standouts Jenna Berger (Waterloo, Ontario) and Alissia de Vries (The Hague, Netherlands) have garnered 2022 NFHCA Division I All-Northeast Region honors, as announced by the organization on Tuesday. Berger received an All-Region First Team nod after being tabbed to the Second Team in...
Boston Globe
It was a sunny, brisk morning for Thanksgiving football. Follow live as the final scores roll in.
It’s Thanksgiving morning and that means it’s time for high school football. Following last year’s triumphant return, Thanksgiving rivalries continue as one of the Bay State’s storied sporting traditions. The Globe has more than a dozen reporters blanketing Eastern Mass to provide up-to-the-minute updates while you wait for the turkey to roast, the pies to bake, and the Patriots to kick off.
GoRiverHawks.com
River Hawks Make Quick Trip to Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The UMass Lowell men's basketball team (4-1) will take a quick trip down to Providence to take on Brown (1-3) on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday. A win against the Bears would move the River Hawks to 2-5 in the all-time series. It would also improve UMass Lowell's record to 2-1 on the road this year and boost the team's overall record to 5-1 for just the second time in the program's Division I history.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
homenewshere.com
Salem State University rededicates school in honor of late Woburn/Winchester resident
WOBURN – A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The School will memorialize a 1977 alumnus and longtime resident of both Woburn and Winchester. The dedication ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings...
WCAX
Body of missing hiker found in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who disappeared during a weekend hike in New Hampshire was found dead Wednesday on what would have been her 20th birthday. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., had planned to hike three peaks in the White Mountains on Sunday. Officials said her mother dropped her off before dawn at a campground near Franconia Notch and alerted authorities when she failed to return by late afternoon.
mynbc5.com
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues
New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lawrence, MA
Situated in northern Massachusetts, Lawrence is an unassuming yet significant city in Essex County, home to more than 88,508 residents as of the 2021 consensus. As a planned city, Lawrence first rose as a textile center, then branched off to manufacturing electronic equipment, footwear, paper products, and other items. Today,...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
thepulseofnh.com
Man Rescued From Merrimack River In Manchester
A man trying to elude first responders was eventually rescued from the Merrimack River in Manchester yesterday. Manchesterinklink.com reports arriving police officers and firefighters found the man at the base of the dam under the Amoskeag Bridge early in the afternoon. With help from staff from Manchester Mental Health the man was finally convinced to leave the river. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man dives or falls off of bridge, dive team search underway
“Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
