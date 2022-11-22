Wisconsin Basketball: Get ready for the 'Battle 4 Atlantis'
By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
After a 3-0 start to the young season, Wisconsin basketball gets ready for their toughest test yet as they head to the “Battle 4 Atlantis” tournament in The Bahamas.
It’s an impressive eight-team field for this year’s tournament, headlined by defending national champions Kansas. The Badgers have a good chance of seeing the Jayhawks, as the teams would match up if both Wisconsin and Kansas win their initial games.
It all begins tomorrow on the ESPN family of networks as the Badgers tip at 1:30 PM CT against Dayton out of the Atlantic 10. The Flyers pose a formidable challenge, and come in at 3-1 on the year with their lone loss being at UNLV. Dayton is led by a balanced attack that includes sophomore forward Daron Holmes II, do-it-all utility guy Toumani Camara (team-high 12.3 rebounds per game), and freshman sharpshooter Mike Sharavjmats.
Here is a look at the complete schedule of the tournament:
