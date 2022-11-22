ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Basketball: Get ready for the 'Battle 4 Atlantis'

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IAmz4_0jKNRaUc00

After a 3-0 start to the young season, Wisconsin basketball gets ready for their toughest test yet as they head to the “Battle 4 Atlantis” tournament in The Bahamas.

It’s an impressive eight-team field for this year’s tournament, headlined by defending national champions Kansas. The Badgers have a good chance of seeing the Jayhawks, as the teams would match up if both Wisconsin and Kansas win their initial games.

It all begins tomorrow on the ESPN family of networks as the Badgers tip at 1:30 PM CT against Dayton out of the Atlantic 10. The Flyers pose a formidable challenge, and come in at 3-1 on the year with their lone loss being at UNLV. Dayton is led by a balanced attack that includes sophomore forward Daron Holmes II, do-it-all utility guy Toumani Camara (team-high 12.3 rebounds per game), and freshman sharpshooter Mike Sharavjmats.

Here is a look at the complete schedule of the tournament:

Game 1 - Kansas vs. N.C. State, Noon (ESPN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rly3F_0jKNRaUc00
Feb 27, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self speaks about Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) after his team defeated the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 - Dayton vs. Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 3 – USC vs. BYU, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZbHk_0jKNRaUc00
Nov 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Tre White (22) rebounds the ball against the Vermont Catamounts in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Game 4 – Tennessee vs. Butler, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oq2wh_0jKNRaUc00
Nov 16, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Tobe Awaka (11) dunks the ball during the second half against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Game 5 – G1 Winner vs. G2 Winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxbkM_0jKNRaUc00
Nov 15, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports

