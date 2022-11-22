ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Decision

Lane Kiffin isn't going anywhere. According to a report from On3, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is planning on sticking with the program. Kiffin has been linked to the Auburn Tigers job. However, he reportedly plans on staying at Ole Miss. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Know the Foe: No. 20 Ole Miss

Thanksgiving night means the biggest game of the year is here for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are going head-to-head against No. 20 Ole Miss in what sets up to be a big one for Mike Leach and his program moving forward. Who: Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. No. 20...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
southboundanddown.com

Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football

Rivalry week in SEC Football officially gets underway Thursday night in Oxford as Ole Miss is set to host Mississippi State in the latest edition of the Egg Bowl. An in-state rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs that dates back to 1901, Ole Miss has won the last two meetings against Mississippi State, with last seasons being a 31-21 win in Starkville.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
OXFORD, MS
High School Football PRO

Vicksburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Point High School football team will have a game with Vicksburg High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
VICKSBURG, MS
actionnews5.com

1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 in Fayette County. Two semi-trucks collided head-on near the 43 mile marker, according to emergency officials. Westbound lanes of I-40 are closed down, and traffic is being diverted. Eastbound traffic is also impacted. Two others were...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
Commercial Dispatch

Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45

A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
COLUMBUS, MS
