College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin's Decision
Lane Kiffin isn't going anywhere. According to a report from On3, the Ole Miss Rebels head football coach is planning on sticking with the program. Kiffin has been linked to the Auburn Tigers job. However, he reportedly plans on staying at Ole Miss. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss...
Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision
Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin doubles down with message to players amid Auburn rumors
Over the last few days, Ole Miss fans got a bit of a scare with regards to their football head coach Lane Kiffin. Recent rumors suggested that the coach will be bolting for Auburn after the Rebels’ Egg Bowl against the Tigers. Kiffin proceeded to publicly AND privately address these rumors in classic fashion.
Lane Kiffin’s Son Blasts Fire Extinguisher During Egg Bowl Celebration
The Ole Miss coach might be the best dad of the year after letting his son celebrate with the team on Thursday night.
Reports: Lane Kiffin tells Ole Miss players he plans to return to coach the Rebels
OXFORD, Miss. — Early Wednesday evening, our sources began saying Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had met with his team, ahead of Thursday’s Egg Bowl and informed them he intends to be their head coach for the 2023 season — “unless something changes.”. The message...
Know the Foe: No. 20 Ole Miss
Thanksgiving night means the biggest game of the year is here for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs are going head-to-head against No. 20 Ole Miss in what sets up to be a big one for Mike Leach and his program moving forward. Who: Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) vs. No. 20...
Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors
OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
Sources: Lane Kiffin meets with Ole Miss players amid speculation
Lane Kiffin told his Ole Miss players Tuesday that he hasn't accepted a job at any other school, sources told ESPN.
Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: Line, Prediction, TV Channel & Live Stream for SEC Football
Rivalry week in SEC Football officially gets underway Thursday night in Oxford as Ole Miss is set to host Mississippi State in the latest edition of the Egg Bowl. An in-state rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs that dates back to 1901, Ole Miss has won the last two meetings against Mississippi State, with last seasons being a 31-21 win in Starkville.
Eli Manning Reveals Favorite College Football Rivalry Memory
One of the best rivalries in college football is set to be renewed on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss is going to take on Mississippi State in The Egg Bowl, which has been going on since 1901. The Rebels lead the all-time series over the Bulldogs with a 64-54-1 record. Eli...
Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss: Prediction and preview
Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach will lead the Rebels and Bulldogs this week into the 119th meeting of one of the nation’s most-played rivalries. Ole Miss holds a 64-46-6 edge in the series that dates to 1901. Thursday’s game will be the 95th version of the “Battle of the...
Vicksburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Point High School football team will have a game with Vicksburg High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Leaders aim to stop illegal stunt driving on Memphis streets, interstate
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the busiest travel weeks of the year is here, so the Mid-South can see tens of thousands of drivers on the road. But with plenty of cars comes more traffic jams – and not all of them in Memphis could come from traffic.
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
1 dead after semi-truck collision on I-40
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-40 in Fayette County. Two semi-trucks collided head-on near the 43 mile marker, according to emergency officials. Westbound lanes of I-40 are closed down, and traffic is being diverted. Eastbound traffic is also impacted. Two others were...
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
Furniture company announces lay off of entire workforce — including in Mississippi plants
On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, all employees of United Furniture Industries, including many in Mississippi, have been told that they are now unemployed. The board of directors for the company sent a memo to all employees telling them not to report to work and that their positions have been permanently ended.
Truck Driver for United Furniture arrested for taking furniture off truck after getting layoff notice
Truck Driver for United Furniture arrested in Monroe County for taking furniture off of truck after getting notice of mass layoff. Audrey Garth, age 37 of Wren was arrested by MCSO deputies last night at around 7pm on McCallister Rd in Monroe County and has been charged with Grand Larceny.
