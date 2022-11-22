ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, TX

KSAT 12

Further growth to come on Northeast Side with new developments

LIVE OAK, Texas – Residential and retail developments and new schools are bringing further growth to the Northeast Side. Weeks before her resignation as superintendent of Judson Independent School District, Dr. Jeanette Ball spoke with reporter Alicia Barrera about the school district’s future. “Our major needs right now...
LIVE OAK, TX
KIXS FM 108

New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home

Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
VICTORIA, TX
kwhi.com

DPS TO PUT SERGEANT’S HQ IN FAYETTE CO.

DPS plans to establish a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County. County Judge Joe Weber told KWHI he was informed several weeks ago by the DPS sergeant in Giddings that the creation of a sergeant’s headquarters in Fayette County had been officially approved, and that the new sergeant in charge could be on board within a month.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

Four siblings, two happy families after adoptions finalized

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The day Pastor Scott Richerson and his wife Brandi had prayed would come finally did when their adoption of 11-year-old Andrew and 5-year-old Xavier was finalized Wednesday morning by a Comal County judge with a last-minute opening on the docket. The children’s adoptive dad said,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KXAN

Person rescued after vehicle goes into lake

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was rescued from Lake Walter E. Long after the vehicle they were in went into the water. Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that they, the Austin Fire Department, and STAR Flight responded to 6620 Blue Bluff Rd. at 11:12 a.m. That address is where a boat ramp into the […]
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty

Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Cuero police search for two female suspects involved in baby formula theft

CUERO, Texas – On Monday, Nov. 21, the Cuero Police Department asked for the public’s help in identifying two female suspects involved in the theft of over $1,000 worth of baby formula. The suspects reportedly stole the baby formula from Brookshire Brother’s, located at 1161 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero. If you know the identity of these two women or...
CUERO, TX
KVUE

Teenager dead after 'traumatic injury' in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A teenager is dead after a "traumatic injury" in South Austin on Wednesday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. near West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive. Medics did not provide details on the cause or nature of the injury. CPR was...
AUSTIN, TX

