Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
NASDAQ
January 2023 Options Now Available For AT&T
Investors in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the T options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo (WFC.N) is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into customer mistreatment, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Motley Fool
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Business Insider
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, CMG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 186,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 14,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case
Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity. Interest...
NASDAQ
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
NASDAQ
PYPL vs. BL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Paypal (PYPL) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Retirement savings plunge 23% from a year ago due to stock market volatility - with the average Fidelity 401(k) dropping below six figures to $97,200
Market volatility continues to take a toll on retirement savers in the US, with the typical 401(k) down 23 percent from a year ago, according to new industry data. Fidelity Investments reported on Thursday that its average 401(k) balance stood at $97,200 at the end of the third quarter, down from $103,800 in June and $126,100 one year ago.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid rising hopes the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes from as early as next month. According to the FOMC meeting minutes, a...
NASDAQ
Why Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) Up 8.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Enphase Energy (ENPH). Shares have added about 8.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Enphase Energy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Comments / 0