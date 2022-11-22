ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
NASDAQ

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 186,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 14,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ

January 2023 Options Now Available For AT&T

Investors in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the T options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ

Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Tesla's early moves in the EV space should continue to pay off for years to come. Amazon's reach in e-commerce, cloud computing, and advertising shouldn't be overlooked. Apple is a tech behemoth that continues to put up impressive results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
NASDAQ

10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
NASDAQ

3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades

Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ

Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now

A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ

Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ

iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio

Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Motley Fool

Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Entrepreneur

The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement

Despite macro headwinds, U.S. retail sales increased month-over-month in October. With the economy showing resilience, the odds of the economy avoiding a deep recession are gradually rising. Although there's a...
NASDAQ

Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?

Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Motley Fool

Worried About Amazon? Buy This Fast-Growing Stock Instead

Amazon is facing a tough situation in 2023 where a weakening economy could mean worsening sales growth. A healthcare company that can provide investors with more promising growth potential is Hims & Hers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
NASDAQ

Interesting SNAP Put And Call Options For January 2023

Investors in Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SNAP options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

