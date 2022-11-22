Read full article on original website
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NFLX, BKNG, CMG
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 186,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 189% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 14,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
PYPL vs. BL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Software sector have probably already heard of Paypal (PYPL) and BlackLine (BL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is...
Apple Stock To Climb 40% or Sink 10%? What Wall Street Thinks
Should Apple stock climb 40% from here or dip 10% instead – or something else in between? Here is a look at Wall Street’s most extreme bullish and bearish cases for AAPL shares.
NASDAQ
What Makes Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Thursday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid rising hopes the Federal Reserve will slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes from as early as next month. According to the FOMC meeting minutes, a...
NASDAQ
Mirati's (MRTX) Stock Rallies 11% on Buyout Speculations
Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock was up 11.3% on Wednesday on reports that big cancer drugmakers may offer to buy the company ahead of some upcoming important company milestones. However, in the year so far, the stock price of Mirati has plunged 34.7% compared with the industry’s decline of 19.5%.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why ADM (ADM) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a...
NASDAQ
Is CBOE (CBOE) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
