AAA: Thanksgiving travelers prepare for the long weekend
While the cold weather may keep you bundled up at home, travel experts from AAA say many Americans will be traveling for their turkey this holiday season. According to AAA, experts are predicting nearly 55 million people are planning to travel over 50 miles from home from Nov. 23-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend this year. This large number of travelers is ranked as the third busiest season for travel since 2000, with a 1.5% increase...
Which cities will be the busiest this Thanksgiving?
This Thanksgiving is predicted to be a busy one. Here’s how you can prepare to travel.
Holiday travel headaches: Fewer, more expensive flights, crowded airports
Airlines across the United States face a workforce crunch leading to a loss of services, more expensive fares and less accessibility for potential travelers.
Here’s how to avoid the hectic Thanksgiving travel rush
How many Americans will be traveling over Thanksgiving weekend? How to avoid the hectic Thanksgiving travel rush?
The New Normal: What can travelers expect this Thanksgiving week?
News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Robert Sinclair Jr., of AAA Northeast, and Jan Jones, of Pompea College of Business at the University of New Haven, for a conversation on Thanksgiving travel.
Allegiant and Spirit among the worst airlines in the world, behind only one other carrier, according to a new study
Spirit tied for 59th place in the study and Allegiant finished 61st out of the 62 largest airlines in the world based on departures.
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year
What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage
A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
U.S. Travelers Just Got $600 Million in Airline Refunds, Thanks to the Department of Transportation
In a historic enforcement action, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Monday that it has fined six airlines a collective $7.5 million for canceling or significantly delaying flights and not refunding travelers’ money in a timely manner during the air travel upheaval caused by the pandemic. In...
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits
The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
As Thanksgiving travel prices force Americans to stay home or break the bank, people in New Jersey sound off
People in Red Bank, New Jersey weigh in on how increased travel costs, including airfare, gas and hotels, are affecting their Thanksgiving plans this year.
Thanksgiving travel 2022: The best and worst times to be on the road
The AAA estimates nearly 55 million Americans will travel over the next five days due to the Thanksgiving holiday. That is a 1.5% hike from last year and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. Travelers should plan ahead to avoid being stuck in hours-long traffic before reaching their destination. Much like 2021,...
European Travelers' Confusion Over Americans' Odd In-Flight Behavior Is Spot-On
It always makes for an interesting cultural exchange when people from one part of the world travel to another. American tourists are frequently bewildered by a lot of the customs and rules followed in other parts of the world. However, international visitors to America are often bewildered by us, too.
Thanksgiving holiday forecast: Where travelers can expect delays
With the Thanksgiving holiday rush underway, travelers can expect a lot of sun and fine conditions on the road but showers in the Northeast may cause some issues when returning home. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Nov. 22, 2022.
Travelers Crowd South Florida Airports, Roadways Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday
While some are getting the food and decorations ready for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, others are dealing with the frustration of flight delays and traffic getting to their destinations. While Miami International Airport reported no cancellations Wednesday morning, over 160 flights were delayed. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, six...
Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment
They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.
These Are the Worst Days and Times to go Through Airport Customs
Whether you're going on your first big post-covid trip or a frequent country-hopper taking advantage of the evolving world of digital nomad visas, airport lines are one of the most dreaded parts of the travel process. While everyone has to deal with check-in and baggage lines, international travelers have the...
Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural...
Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises
Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
