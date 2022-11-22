ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Beaver County Times

AAA: Thanksgiving travelers prepare for the long weekend

While the cold weather may keep you bundled up at home, travel experts from AAA say many Americans will be traveling for their turkey this holiday season. According to AAA, experts are predicting nearly 55 million people are planning to travel over 50 miles from home from Nov. 23-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend this year. This large number of travelers is ranked as the third busiest season for travel since 2000, with a 1.5% increase...
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
The Independent

These are the worst American airports for losing passengers’ luggage

A study has ranked the worst airports in America for losing passengers’ luggage, with Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport taking the spot spot for mishandled bags.The list was compiled by Price4Limo who also report that “55 per cent of flyers have had their luggage lost by an airline, and only 34 per cent of them received their missing bags.” The analysis was based on figures from the 2022 Air Travel Consumer Report and Google search trends, as well as a dedicated consumer survey. The demographic of travellers surveyed were 56 per cent male and 54 per cent female, while 8 per...
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights

While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
WRAL News

Thanksgiving travel rush is back with some new habits

The Thanksgiving travel rush was back on this year, as people caught planes in numbers not seen in years, setting aside inflation concerns to reunite with loved ones and enjoy some normalcy after two holiday seasons marked by COVID-19 restrictions. Changing habits around work and play, however, might spread out...
GEORGIA STATE
TODAY.com

Thanksgiving holiday forecast: Where travelers can expect delays

With the Thanksgiving holiday rush underway, travelers can expect a lot of sun and fine conditions on the road but showers in the Northeast may cause some issues when returning home. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Nov. 22, 2022.
NBC Miami

Travelers Crowd South Florida Airports, Roadways Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

While some are getting the food and decorations ready for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, others are dealing with the frustration of flight delays and traffic getting to their destinations. While Miami International Airport reported no cancellations Wednesday morning, over 160 flights were delayed. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, six...
MIAMI, FL
FOX 5 San Diego

Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodgressing.com

Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy