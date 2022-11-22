When Amber Ruffing was in third grade, she was obsessed with crafting. She spent hours making mosaics out of bits of paper cut from magazines. One day, she came home with a book from her school library in Omaha, Nebraska, that included instructions for making “something called a golliwog.” Unaware at the time that a golliwog is a racist caricature that originated in a 19th-century children’s book, she showed the book to her mother. “She was immediately infuriated,” Ruffin writes in “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories About Racism,” the 2021 book she co-authored with her sister Lacey...

