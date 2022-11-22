Read full article on original website
Ozzy "overwhelmed" by Grammy nominations
Ozzy Osbourne is blown away by his 4 nominations for latest album Patient Number 9
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Here's how you can stream Metallica's Helping Hands show into your eyes and ears this December
The band will broadcast their third All Within My Hands benefit show from December 16
Metallica to Stream ‘Helping Hands’ Concert on Paramount+
Paramount+ has announced its December line-up of movies, TV shows, and specials. Among the list is a livestreamed Metallica concert that will benefit the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. The “Helping Hands” concert will stream on the service in the U.S. and Canada on Friday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Wants Big Four Revival with Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine relived his glory days when playing the Big Four concert series alongside fellow-metal torchbearers, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax. The four iconic bands played a string of 14 shows together across Europe and North America in 2010 and 2011. According to Mustaine, the rejoining of forces means so much more than a fun time between longtime musical peers. It’s a passing of the torch to a new Big Four, the next generation of metal gods to keep the genre rocking and the fans head-banging.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
guitar.com
Peter Frampton’s final live performance closes with Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Peter Frampton has officially ended his touring career with the close of his farewell world tour which began in 2019. The guitarist’s farewell world tour came to its final stop on 16 November at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany, ending a run that took Frampton on a run of over 50 shows across the US and even more dates worldwide following his announcement that he would be retiring from touring due to being Inclusion-Body Myositis.
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Futurism
Ozzy Osbourne "Performed" in the Metaverse and It Was Comically Horrible
They say to never meet your heroes. Maybe the 2022 version is "never see your heroes perform live in the metaverse." As part of the barren metaverse project Decentraland's initiative to get more than a handful of people to engage with its Ethereum-powered world, it's been drumming up its "Metaverse Music Festival" this week with headlining acts like Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy.
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Noisecreep
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022
Rock on! This year certainly gave us plenty of reasons to do that and here we'll run through our picks for the best rock and metal songs of 2022. It was a year in which Ghost, Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth not only received recognition from us, but also caught the ears of Grammy voters with their standout tracks "Call Me Little Sunshine," "Patient Number 9" and "We'll Be Back."
4 Fleetwood Mac Songs Just Earned an Honor The Beatles Couldn’t Achieve
Fleetwood Mac’s music is so enduring, four of their songs earned a music honor even The Beatles couldn’t achieve.
Willow salutes Korn, Deftones and System Of A Down, explains why she's "not a pop star"
Willow once again underlines why she's left pop music behind as she shares the love for her most inspiring metal heroes
Funko announce new Metallica Master Of Puppets Pop Vinyls, as well as new and exclusive 'live' AC/DC and Kiss figures
You can now buy Funko figures of James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and the late Cliff Burton as a Master Of Puppets four-pack, inspired by their 1986 tour
NME
Pantera announce 2023 European tour dates
Pantera have announced dates in Europe for 2023 – see full dates below and find tickets here. The metal band, who formed in 1981 and disbanded in 2003, announced their return earlier this summer. Singer Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown signed a deal with Artist Group International for a series of US tour dates next year, the band’s first in 20 years.
Watch Paul McCartney, Roger Waters, Elton John in the trailer for If These Walls Could Sing, the new Abbey Road Studios doc
Watch the first trailer for Mary McCartney's homage to Abbey Road Studios, If These Walls Could Sing. "When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way." So says Elton John at the beginning of the trailer for If These Walls...
