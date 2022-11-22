Read full article on original website
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
Newest WWE Signing Announced
The latest WWE signing has been announced. PEOPLE held an interview with Gabi Butler, a star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, in which she announced that she has signed with WWE. Butler revealed that she attended WWE SummerSlam in Nashville in July, and was ‘blown away’ by the...
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
REPORT: Injury Update for Cody Rhodes WWE Return Before Royal Rumble
Since the now infamous Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes back in June, the WWE Universe continues to wait for Cody’s return. All indications were that Cody would have been challenging Roman Reigns by SummerSlam. However, the torn pectoral muscle took him out of the game until next year.
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
Top AEW Star Injured At Full Gear
A new report has emerged regarding an injury sustained by a wrestler at AEW Full Gear this past weekend (November 19). At the event, the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television and faced AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix and Pac).
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
Possible Location For WWE WrestleMania 43
WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year and it brings in a lot of fans which means a lot of revenue for the city that hosts the event. Earlier this year Nashville hosted SummerSlam and it looks like Nashville could be a potential host city for WrestleMania 43.
Shocking Return To Close WWE NXT
A shock return closed out tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 22) to attack North American Champion Wes Lee. After successfully defending his NXT North American Championship, Wes Lee had an even bigger problem than opponent Carmelo Hayes on his hands. Mid-celebration, the graphic featuring Lee’s name changed to...
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
WWE Star Breaks Character To Praise Rival
A name who recently returned to WWE has praised a fellow roster member for their character turn. Mia Yim returned to WWE during the November 7 edition of Raw. She quickly aligned herself with The O.C. and became the equalizer to Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview,...
Reason For Top WWE Star’s Rare In-Ring Spots Revealed
A WWE name has revealed the reason behind their rare in-ring spots. Rhea Ripley has become a frontrunner on the WWE women’s roster since aligning with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and later, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. Ripley was out of action for several months after suffering an injury...
Huge Name Set To Be At WWE Survivor Series
A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be backstage at Survivor Series. This Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature the legendary War Games match coming to the main roster for the first time with a men’s and women’s edition of the stipulation. Ahead of...
Former WWE Name Praises AEW Champion
Ex-WWE writer and movie star Freddie Prinze Jr believes that AEW’s Jade Cargill is unlike any other wrestler on the company’s roster. Cargill is currently undefeated in AEW singles competition, and is the promotions inaugural TBS Champion. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast Wrestling with Freddie,...
New Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
A new match has been added to tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. On November 8 edition of WWE NXT, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons came up short in their bid for a shot at the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Following the...
WWE Hall Of Famer To Be At Royal Rumble 2023 & Raw 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that he will be at two upcoming WWE events slated for early 2023. Following this weekend’s (November 26) Survivor Series show, WWE’s next premium live event will be Royal Rumble, which is scheduled for January 28, 2023. On his ‘To...
Championship Match Made Official For NXT Deadline
A major NXT Championship match teased previously for NXT’s upcoming premium live event, Deadline was made official tonight. On tonight’s edition of NXT (November 22) the next challenger to Bron Breakker’s NXT Championship was made official. With another vignette featuring Apollo Crews journaling for manifestation of the...
WWE Teases Major Character Change?
Has a major character change just been teased on tonight’s (November 22) WWE NXT after a loveable character suffered a loss?. When Wendy Choo took on Cora Jade on WWE NXT tonight, it was a culmination of a period of bullying by the younger star. With Cora Jade continually...
WWE Undoes Name Change For Raw Star?
WWE has now seemingly reversed the name change for a recently returned Raw star. Mia Yim returned to WWE alongside the OC on the November 7 episode of Raw, as their answer to the ‘Rhea Problem’. In interviews since, Gallows, Anderson and AJ Styles have referred to Mia...
