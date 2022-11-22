ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury

On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
Another AEW Star Returns On Dynamite

On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (November 23) there was already a notable return and now, add another to the list!. One faction has just re-gained a member and then shortly thereafter, fired another!. Appearing in a backstage segment to talk about their recent altercation backstage at a Bow...
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return

There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)

Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare

An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
AEW Tag Team Signed To ‘Lucrative Longer Deals’ Despite Lack Of TV Time

A member of an AEW tag team has revealed that they have been signed to ‘lucrative longer deals,’ despite a lack of TV time. The Blonds (formerly the Varsity Blonds), Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison, have mostly been competing on AEW Dark since signing in 2021. Their...
AEW Star Explains Why He Left Full Gear Early

Jim Ross has commented on leaving AEW Full Gear early and being replaced by Tony Schiavone for the second half of the event. JR was dissecting Full Gear during the latest episode of Grilling JR. He praised the main event of the show, which saw MJF defeat Jon Moxley to...
8 Potential Challengers For MJF’s AEW World Championship

The devil has finally got his due, and MJF is now the AEW World Champion. Maxwell Jacob Friedman defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear to capture the title for the first time. His first defence is set to take place at AEW Winter is Coming.
ROH World Title Main Event & Stipulation Set For Final Battle 2022

The ROH World Title main event and stipulation have been announced for Final Battle 2022 on December 10. At AEW Full Gear 2022, Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match to retain the Ring of Honor World Championship. Jericho then went on to...
Another WWE Name Change On SmackDown

Just because Triple H is in charge doesn’t mean there aren’t anymore name changes as another star debuted a new name on tonight’s WWE SmackDown. On tonight’s WWE SmackDown (November 25) there was another name change. After Mia Yim returned to WWE and then sought to...
WWE Name Believes Popular Star Has No Chance Of Winning At Survivor Series

According to a certain WWE name, Shotzi doesn’t stand a chance in hell of defeating Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series WarGames. After earning a title shot on the November 11 edition of SmackDown, Shotzi will challenge for Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at the November 26 premium live event.
WWE Star Training Ahead Of Rumored Return (PHOTO)

Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has shared a new training photo ahead of her rumored return. Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her SummerSlam bout against Bianca Belair. The following night, Lynch was written off TV following an attack from Damage CTRL. Following reports that Lynch...
AEW Star Betrays Popular Stable And Turns Heel During Rampage Main Event

An AEW star has betrayed a popular stable and turned heel during the AEW Rampage main event. On the November 25 edition of AEW Rampage, Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds and 10 were scheduled to face La Faccion Ingobernables’ Rush, The Butcher and The Blade in a trios main event.
NXT Star Believes ‘It’s Time’ For Main Roster

According to one NXT star, “it’s time” for their group to join the main roster. Could the graduation be occurring sooner than we think?. Ahead of WWE NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline on December 10, one NXT champion has shared her plan for her group.
Former ROH Star Says They Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant

A former ROH star says they made six-man wrestling relevant. Following a stint in Ring of Honor, Kaun found his way to All Elite Wrestling and has quickly become aligned with Prince Nana, Toa Liona and Brian Cage in the Embassy. Prior to this run in the Embassy, Kaun was...
Real Reason WWE Star Hasn’t Wrestled Recently

The reason why a WWE star has not wrestled recently has been revealed. Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley has not seen much in-ring action in recent months. Despite being an imposing member of Judgment Day, she has often interfered from the sidelines to assist fellow faction members, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
WWE Star Breaks Character To Praise Rival

A name who recently returned to WWE has praised a fellow roster member for their character turn. Mia Yim returned to WWE during the November 7 edition of Raw. She quickly aligned herself with The O.C. and became the equalizer to Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview,...

