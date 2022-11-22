Read full article on original website
Final Deadline For Illinois Driver's License and ID Card Renewal One Week Away
Illinois drivers have only one week left to renew their license or ID card if they've been postponing it during the pandemic. After numerous extensions for expired IDs over the past two years, the final deadline is set for Thursday, Dec. 1. The upcoming deadline applies to driver's licenses, ID...
How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?
(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
Can police enforce handicap parking laws on private property in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stores will be filled with holiday shoppers later this season, and that means more packed parking lots. Handicap spots are many times the only open stalls. But are Illinois police allowed to enforce handicap parking laws on private property? Handicap spots have specific signs or markings. They are usually closest to […]
How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
Can I legally shoot someone inside my home in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although Illinois is not among the 38 U.S. states that have a “Stand Your Ground” law, residents do have the right to use a gun to defend themselves in their homes in certain situations. On the books in Illinois is the “Justifiable Use of Force” law, or 750 ILCS 5/7, a […]
Black Friday shopping in Illinois? Think twice before parking your car
ILLINOIS – Black Friday shopping could lead to large crowds and packed parking spaces, depending on where you venture. In Illinois, drivers should think twice about where to park. Secretary of State Jesse White and Illinois police agencies have teamed up for a statewide parking sting for the 15th...
Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High
Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois
After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season
Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots
An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot...
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
A new analysis shows the amount of federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily pick up Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the $5.2 trillion...
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois
Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
Jesse White Issues Reminder that the Driver’s License and ID Card Expiration Extension Ends Dec. 1, 2022
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding the public that the extension of expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner’s permits is set to end Dec. 1, 2022. White initiated the extension in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. To address the high customer volume caused...
Is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeys may be cute, but do they make good pets? And is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois? Monkeys generally don’t make very good pets, because they don’t take well to strangers and become destructive and mischievous if they grow bored. The animals also require a lot of social […]
Illinois State Police holds training for high stress situations
(WTVO) — The Illinois State Police showed off one of their most immersive training exercises on Wednesday. The MILO Simulation gives police departments hands-on training in high stress situation. The state police have had this technology for four years, but the state started offering the training to other law enforcement agencies in the state this […]
Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
Is It Against the Law to Warm Your Car Up in Illinois? Yes, But
I think it's safe to say that most of us have warmed our vehicles up during the winter months without being in it and not given it a second thought. Did you know that technically you're breaking the law in Illinois, but that includes a very big "but". This topic...
This Is the #1 State Illinois & Missouri Residents Move To Most
If residents of Missouri and Illinois decide they want to live somewhere else, where do they move to most? There are different answers for each state, but both do have one state in common as their go-to moving destination. This is based on a brand new ranking shared by Stacker....
