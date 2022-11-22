ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much is an Illinois speeding ticket?

(WTVO) — Every driver fears seeing the red and blue lights in their rearview mirror, but how much do drivers in Illinois have to shell out if they are found to be speeding? While the ticket itself can be expensive, what it does to a person’s insurance rates can really be what hurts their wallet. […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How much marijuana can I have in Illinois?

(WTVO) — Marijuana was made recreationally legal in 2020 in Illinois, leading many residents to hit up their local dispensary and purchase the plant. However, they may still be wondering how much they can have at a time. The amount of marijuana that a person can have depends on if they are from, or out […]
wmay.com

Illinois Deer Harvest Hits Three-Year High

Illinois hunters have harvested more than 52,000 deer during the first weekend of firearm season around the state. It’s a sharp increase over the two previous years, with just over 47,000 deer taken during the first firearm weekend in 2020, and just under 49,000 last year. But in Sangamon County, hunters bagged 327 deer, fewer than in either of the past two years.
KFVS12

Illinois: 52,354 deer harvested in first weekend of firearms season

Governor Parson named his general counsel Andrew Bailey to be State Attorney General. Preliminary numbers from the Conservation Department show hunters got more than 197,000 deer during the Show-Me State's firearms season. Mo. Gov. Parson names new attorney general. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor Mike Parson named a new...
MyStateline.com

The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots and save her seat. Illinois officer shot in line of duty returns home. An Illinois police officer shot...
advantagenews.com

Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion

A new analysis shows the amount of federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily pick up Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the $5.2 trillion...
WCIA

UPDATE: I-74 reopens after six-car crash in Illinois

Update 12:23 p.m Illinois State Police confirm eastbound I-74 has reopened after earlier crash. Update 9:25 a.m. Illinois State Police report a six-car accident occurred at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday morning on I-74 eastbound near milepost 202. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries. Police continue to investigate, with the eastbound lanes remaining closed […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeys may be cute, but do they make good pets? And is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois? Monkeys generally don’t make very good pets, because they don’t take well to strangers and become destructive and mischievous if they grow bored. The animals also require a lot of social […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
