Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton

The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report

Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
