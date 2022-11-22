ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico 0-0 Poland: Robert Lewandowski has second-half penalty SAVED by Guillermo Ochoa as he's denied a first ever World Cup goal, with neither side able to take advantage of Argentina's defeat

Robert Lewandowski's wait for his first goal at a World Cup finals goes on after he saw a penalty saved by Guillermo Ochoa in Poland's goalless draw with Mexico. The Barcelona striker cut a largely frustrated and isolated figure throughout but spurned a golden chance from 12 yards to boost Poland's hopes of reaching the knockout stages for the first time since 1986.
Teen star helps Spain overwhelm Costa Rica in World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I could never have...
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
FIFA World Cup picks: Brazil to cruise; Portugal, Switzerland have an edge; Uruguay-South Korea splits experts

Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game's biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia.Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees the day going -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia result and reaction after Richarlison wondergoal

Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.The five-time champions are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with Tite’s squad possessing an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.And that talent was on display in this 2-0 victory, with Richarlison shining in particular as he scored both of Brazil’s goals – first a rebound from a Vinicius Jr shot, then a stunning scissor kick that may go down as one of...
French team to build replica of William the Conqueror’s warship

On 27 September 1066, William, Duke of Normandy, set sail in La Mora, the flagship of a huge fleet that would invade and conquer England. Now a historical society on France’s Normandy coast is going to re-create the ship that launched almost 1,000 years of cross-Channel enmity. The Bayeux...
Brazil vs Serbia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup today

Neymar and Brazil take on Serbia in the World Cup Group G match at the Lusail Stadium.The Selecao are the favourites to win a sixth title in Qatar, particularly after Argentina, who beat them in last year’s Copa America final, slipped up against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. While Germany also suffered a shock against Japan.Serbia could prove tricky opponents, led by Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.And Dragan Stojkovic’s side will hope to beat out Cameroon and Switzerland to reach the last 16. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is Brazil vs Serbia?The Group...
Richarlison bags brace as World Cup favorites Brazil power past Serbia

Brazil looked every bit the part of 2022 World Cup favorites, with Richarlison casting himself the star of the show in a 2-0 victory vs Serbia, one of the tournament’s most popular dark-horse picks, at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday. The Tottenham forward made it a...
