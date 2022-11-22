Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13abc.com
Family House serves as a homeless shelter for all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hanging out with family for the holidays can feel like a chore; but for some, it’s all they have. Lexie Thomas and her son, Levi, were evicted from their home in early September. They’ve bounced around from place to place ever since and, on Tuesday, they landed at Family House.
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
bgfalconmedia.com
Get involved before it’s too late
My time at Bowling Green State University is quickly coming to an end and it’s a bitter-sweet feeling. I have never been good with change and leaving a place I have come to call home will be difficult, but I’m not leaving without the preparation I need to succeed.
bgfalconmedia.com
Get prepared for finals with The Learning Commons
With finals week approaching, it is important to start studying well in advance so you can perform your very best. There are a variety of strategies that you can use to successfully pass your exams. Teresa Mercer, tutoring coordinator for The Learning Commons, talks about when it is the appropriate...
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
bgfalconmedia.com
The Art of Science and the Science of Art
Creative works from Bowling Green State University students, faculty and staff will be showcased to all, Saturday Dec. 3, to celebrate the art of science and the science of art. The annual showcase is in its 18 year of providing musical, theatrical and dance performances on BGSU’s campus from 5...
Stonebridge Church preparing to serve 2,000 free meals on Thanksgiving in Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Findlay church is getting ready to serve the community and continue a Thanksgiving Day tradition of nearly two decades. Once again, the members of Stonebridge Church in Findlay are opening their doors to offer free Thanksgiving meals to the community. This year, members have cooked...
13abc.com
The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community has an incredible heart. When there’s a need, people step up and fill it. The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is no exception. Hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated through the years to children who might otherwise go without any gifts at Christmas. This year, leaders at the Salvation Army say the need for help has increased significantly, and there is still plenty of time and different ways you can be part of a toy drive.
bgfalconmedia.com
Shop local and give back during the upcoming holiday
Small Business Saturday is an American holiday celebrated this year on Nov. 26, and encourages consumers to shop the local businesses in their community. Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation Executive Director Mary Hinkleman hopes people take advantage of this holiday to support the many local businesses of Bowling Green.
bgfalconmedia.com
Toys for Tickets campaigns for sixth year
Since 2016, Bowling Green State University Parking Services has fallen into the season of giving by offering students fresh starts by accepting toy donations in lieu of parking tickets. Any citations issued between now and finals week will be dismissed by the university’s parking services as part of Toys for...
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is getting some recognition for its magnet schools. Two of the district's schools are the top in the state. According to Niche.com, Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state; but that's not all, Toledo Technology Academy (TTA) takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU Biology Professor writes and releases first sci-fi book
Dr. Paul Moore, a biology professor at Bowling Green State University, is now able to add “published science-fiction author” to his list of titles. Moore has been a professor at BGSU for 29 years and has two published science books underneath his belt. Science-fiction wasn’t something he had given much thought to, until a student brought it up.
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
toledo.com
Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio
With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
huroninsider.com
Sandusky Police Department holding winter clothing drive
SANDUSKY – The Sandusky Police Department is partnering with the Southside Enrichment and Empowerment Program to hold a coat, hat, and glove drive for children. Sizes for the items can range from infant to adult 2X large. Items can be dropped day or night at the Sandusky Police Department,...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
13abc.com
Penta finds school shooter threat not credible
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center’s crisis intervention team found a message about a shooting written on school property not credible on Monday, according to a message school leaders sent to families. Penta remained in session. School leaders said someone reported a message reading “school shooting at 2pm”...
Comments / 0