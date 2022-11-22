ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

13abc.com

Family House serves as a homeless shelter for all

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hanging out with family for the holidays can feel like a chore; but for some, it’s all they have. Lexie Thomas and her son, Levi, were evicted from their home in early September. They’ve bounced around from place to place ever since and, on Tuesday, they landed at Family House.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Get involved before it’s too late

My time at Bowling Green State University is quickly coming to an end and it’s a bitter-sweet feeling. I have never been good with change and leaving a place I have come to call home will be difficult, but I’m not leaving without the preparation I need to succeed.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Get prepared for finals with The Learning Commons

With finals week approaching, it is important to start studying well in advance so you can perform your very best. There are a variety of strategies that you can use to successfully pass your exams. Teresa Mercer, tutoring coordinator for The Learning Commons, talks about when it is the appropriate...
bgfalconmedia.com

The Art of Science and the Science of Art

Creative works from Bowling Green State University students, faculty and staff will be showcased to all, Saturday Dec. 3, to celebrate the art of science and the science of art. The annual showcase is in its 18 year of providing musical, theatrical and dance performances on BGSU’s campus from 5...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community has an incredible heart. When there’s a need, people step up and fill it. The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is no exception. Hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated through the years to children who might otherwise go without any gifts at Christmas. This year, leaders at the Salvation Army say the need for help has increased significantly, and there is still plenty of time and different ways you can be part of a toy drive.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Shop local and give back during the upcoming holiday

Small Business Saturday is an American holiday celebrated this year on Nov. 26, and encourages consumers to shop the local businesses in their community. Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation Executive Director Mary Hinkleman hopes people take advantage of this holiday to support the many local businesses of Bowling Green.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Toys for Tickets campaigns for sixth year

Since 2016, Bowling Green State University Parking Services has fallen into the season of giving by offering students fresh starts by accepting toy donations in lieu of parking tickets. Any citations issued between now and finals week will be dismissed by the university’s parking services as part of Toys for...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

University Acknowledges the land it resides on

Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is getting some recognition for its magnet schools. Two of the district's schools are the top in the state. According to Niche.com, Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state; but that's not all, Toledo Technology Academy (TTA) takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

BGSU Biology Professor writes and releases first sci-fi book

Dr. Paul Moore, a biology professor at Bowling Green State University, is now able to add “published science-fiction author” to his list of titles. Moore has been a professor at BGSU for 29 years and has two published science books underneath his belt. Science-fiction wasn’t something he had given much thought to, until a student brought it up.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH
toledo.com

Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio

With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky Police Department holding winter clothing drive

SANDUSKY – The Sandusky Police Department is partnering with the Southside Enrichment and Empowerment Program to hold a coat, hat, and glove drive for children. Sizes for the items can range from infant to adult 2X large. Items can be dropped day or night at the Sandusky Police Department,...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
13abc.com

Penta finds school shooter threat not credible

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Penta Career Center’s crisis intervention team found a message about a shooting written on school property not credible on Monday, according to a message school leaders sent to families. Penta remained in session. School leaders said someone reported a message reading “school shooting at 2pm”...
TOLEDO, OH

