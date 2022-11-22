Read full article on original website
Related
Tea and wine may slow down memory decline, study reveals
According to a new study conducted by researchers from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, people who consume more foods with antioxidant flavonols may have a slower rate of memory decline. Flavonols are a type of flavonoid, a group of natural substances found in fruits, vegetables, grains, tea, and wine....
earth.com
Flavonols in plant leaves help slow down cognitive decline
A new study, published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, has found that higher dietary intake of flavanols is associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline in aging people. Flavonols are molecules produced by plants and are therefore present in a range of fruits and vegetables, and their products. They are known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and to prevent or diminish cellular damage throughout the body, including the brain. They have also been associated with lower risks of developing Alzheimer’s disease in older people.
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin
Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Raleigh News & Observer
To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods
Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Statins vs. supplements: New study finds one is 'vastly superior' to cut cholesterol
If you were prescribed medicine to lower your risk of a heart attack or stroke, would you take it?. Millions of Americans are prescribed statins such as Lipitor, Crestor or generic formulations to lower their cholesterol. But lots of people are hesitant to start the medication. Some people fret over...
These are the 4 best foods for your brain, and 4 you should avoid
That large latte with an extra shot that’s supposed to power up your morning along with the midday sugar rush that you depend on to beat the afternoon slump could actually hinder learning and memory and impair cognitive function. The brain is a complicated organ and different foods have...
How just a glass of your favourite drink could help stave off dementia
WINE could help to stave off dementia, according to a study. Antioxidants from the grapes may slow down memory loss and keep the mind sharp for longer. Scientists at Rush University in Chicago said flavonols are well known for their health benefits. They are also found in tea, green vegetables,...
MedicalXpress
Afternoon or evening physical activity is linked to reduced insulin resistance, better control of blood sugar
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that afternoon or evening physical activity is associated with reduced insulin resistance (and thus better blood sugar control) when compared with an even distribution of physical activity through the day. Morning physical activity offered no advantages, concluded the study by Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues at Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.
Scientific evidence explains why some people look older than their age and others look younger than they really are
**This article is based on information sourced from scientific, psychology, government, and educational websites, which are cited throughout the story**. This is the answer to the question of why some people look younger than their age and others look older than they really are. How so? Aging is, by its simplest description, a biological process, and it happens with anything living whether that be a piece of fruit, a flower, an animal, or a person.
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests. And the researchers said stroke risk increased the more...
cohaitungchi.com
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
Tested positive to COVID? Go easy on yourself – try not to rush back to work or exercise
With COVID isolation rules largely gone, some people feel pressured to rush back to work, school, or other activities after testing positive to COVID. If your symptoms are mild, you might be tempted to just keep (remotely) working through your infection, and quickly return to your usual exercise program so you don’t lose your fitness. But while we might be used to bouncing back quickly after other viruses, we need to be more cautious with COVID. Aside from the risk of transmission, over-exertion can exacerbate and prolong your COVID symptoms. Pushing too hard can set you back Clinical guidelines recommend getting...
Does Eating High-Cholesterol Foods Raise Your Cholesterol?
Although many typical breakfasts may include a portion of eggs, some may be concerned about what the food could eventually do to their cholesterol.
Fish-oil and turmeric supplements probably won't help you lower your 'bad' cholesterol, study finds
Medication lowered "bad" cholesterol more than fish-oil supplements in a new study. Supplement use rose earlier in the pandemic, but studies indicate it doesn't prevent heart disease. Statins successfully lowered LDL in the study, are safe overall, and come with few side effects. Fish-oil supplements aren't going to lower cholesterol...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Links Dementia to Metabolism
University of South Australia researchers have found a connection between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures. Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. Even though dementia has no known cure, changes in the brain might take place years before dementia is identified. Now, groundbreaking research from the...
Medical News Today
Can turmeric lower cholesterol?
Turmeric is a staple ingredient in many cuisines, and people use it in traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Research suggests it may be a safe and accessible way to help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart-related conditions. Turmeric is. in traditional medicine, such as Ayurvedic and Chinese...
Alcoholic heavy drinking and four deadly cancer risks
Over the past 30 years, a lot of research has been done on the effects of alcohol consumption on health. Long-term alcohol consumption often affects the liver, but many people are surprised to learn that it also affects other diseases such as dementia, pancreatitis, and even many types of cancer.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Comments / 0