With COVID isolation rules largely gone, some people feel pressured to rush back to work, school, or other activities after testing positive to COVID. If your symptoms are mild, you might be tempted to just keep (remotely) working through your infection, and quickly return to your usual exercise program so you don’t lose your fitness. But while we might be used to bouncing back quickly after other viruses, we need to be more cautious with COVID. Aside from the risk of transmission, over-exertion can exacerbate and prolong your COVID symptoms. Pushing too hard can set you back Clinical guidelines recommend getting...

3 DAYS AGO