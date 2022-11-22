Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
Tom's Hardware
Black Friday Gaming PC: Build a 1440p Desktop for Under $700
Here's a list of component deals you can use to build a sub-$700 gaming PC that plays smoothly in 2560 x 1440 at high settings.
TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best Laptop Deals to Grab Now
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Laptops can be quite expensive, especially if you want to get a more high-end one that will last a few years before the technology becomes outdated. This Black Friday, we're seeing quite a few discounts that are worth our attention.
This is the slick 14-inch RTX 3060 Black Friday laptop deal we want the most
And it's only $900 thanks to Black Friday.
Black Friday gaming PC deals 2022: Stellar RTX 30-series gaming rigs for less
Intense discounts on prebuilt gaming PCs even ahead of the big sales weekend.
Ah, so this is what an actually affordable graphics card looks like
It's nearly Black Friday and that means AMD's entry-level RDNA 2 GPUs are cheaper than ever.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
Our favorite membrane keyboard is just $30 right now for Black Friday
The Razer Cynosa Chroma, with full LED lighting and spill-resistant design, is 50% off for Black Friday.
Live now: the best Black Friday GPU deals available right now
Navigate the Black Friday minefield and avoid buying a last-gen graphics card for current-gen money.
Apple Insider
Black Friday deals: get a 16-inch MacBook Pro for as low as $1,690
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro is up to $709 off heading intoBlack Friday, with substantial markdowns on both Apple Silicon and Intel models. Save $709 instantly — The Intel version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro...
BEST deals on Black Friday gaming monitors
Black Friday is more than a deal of savings; it's a week-long event with massive savings on gaming displays already live! We've found the best deals on PC monitors and separated them into simple categories.
laptopmag.com
This Asus TUF Gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is only $749 in Black Friday deal
Black Friday gaming laptop deals are trickling in, and one of the discounts that has caught our eye is this Asus TUF Gaming 15.6-inch laptop. At Walmart, it's only $749 and it comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. (opens in new tab) In addition to Nvidia 30-series...
Amazon workers in the U.S. and 30 other countries plan Black Friday protests
Amazon workers and labor activists in roughly 30 countries, including the U.S., plan to walk off the job and stage other protests on Friday to demand better pay and working conditions. The campaign, which the groups are promoting on Twitter under the hashtag #MakeAmazonPay, is timed to coincide with Black...
TechRadar
AMD Ryzen 7950X is now a far cheaper upgrade for PC gamers with $145 off for Black Friday
If you’re hunting for a high-end processor, there’s a storming deal from Newegg in the US on an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (opens in new tab) right now – the CPU has been reduced from its MSRP of $699 to $554, which represents a seriously chunky discount of just over 20%.
laptopmag.com
Take $300 off the HP Reverb G2 in this ginormous Black Friday gaming deal
The HP Reverb G2 VR headset is an advanced tech tool for both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality. At the moment, you can grab the HP Reverb G2 on sale for $299 at HP (opens in new tab). With an original MSRP of $599 from HP, that's a hefty savings...
notebookcheck.net
Scalped RTX 4080 GPUs are apparently selling 3x worse than RTX 4090 cards on eBay
We previously reported that the RTX 4080 supply on release day may have been considerably less than the RTX 4090. But, even with limited stock, there have been rumors that Nvidia’s newest Lovelace card isn’t moving as fast as the RTX 4090, a marked departure from past GPU launches. It now appears that, in addition to retailers, even scalpers are finding it hard to sell their RTX 4080 stock.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Vulnerable component in IoT devices poses ‘supply chain risk,’ Microsoft says
Today’s prize (a muted ‘hrmph!’ and a solemn nod) for best headline goes to Devin, and given that we’re sneaking up on Black Friday, we have some of the best tech deals collected for you. I know we try our hands at gratitude every day, but...
CBS News
573K+
Followers
73K+
Post
409M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0