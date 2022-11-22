Read full article on original website
Related
German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin
Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.
Smithonian
Scientists Reconstruct Face of 19th-Century Man Accused of Being a Vampire
In 1990, children playing in Griswold, Connecticut, stumbled upon an unmarked cemetery. When archaeologists started investigating, one grave stood out. Inside, a 19th-century man’s femur bones had been removed and crossed over his chest. As Smithsonian magazine’s Abigail Tucker reported in 2012, this arrangement indicates that locals may have...
A New Documentary Claims the Word ‘Homosexual’ in the Bible is a Recent Mistranslation.
1946 Movie Title(marketing photo - public license) Ask any Christian – the Apostle Paul clearly wrote that ‘homosexuals’ would not enter the kingdom of heaven in 1 Corinthians 6:9.
16-Year-Old Lesbian Furious After Coming Out to Mother
Is there a wrong way to react when you’re child comes out?. It’s becoming more and more common in the parenting experience to have children who identify with the LGBTQIA+ community, and have an official ‘coming out’ event.
tatler.com
‘Deluxe captivity’: newly-unearthed documents reveal Mary, Queen of Scots’ lavish lifestyle
The only surviving legitimate heir of King James V of Scotland, Mary, Queen of Scots reigned from her father’s death in 1542 until her forced abdication in 1567. She thereafter lived in captivity in England until she was found guilty of plotting to assassinate her Protestant cousin, Queen Elizabeth I, and beheaded in 1587. Despite spending more than 18 years in confinement, Mary’s living conditions were anything but meagre, as rediscovered financial records from the period reveal.
3D Model of Mary the Mother of Jesus Shows What Her Face Looked Like
scientists at Stanford University claim to have a 3D reconstruction of the Virgin MaryStanford University. The importance of Mother Mary can not be questioned when it comes to the biblical story of how Jesus Christ was born, however, the old biblical scriptures do not do much to explain the appearance of mother Mary. Neither has any physical evidence been discovered from those times showing what she looked like, apart from some early medieval paintings that are considered to be the closes to the actual appearance of mother Mary.
Stone Showing Virgin Mary Pregnant With the Womb of Jesus Discovered
Stone found in 1996 showcasing Virgin Mary pregnant with Jesus ChristHistory of Yesterday. This stone showcasing the Virgin Mary with the womb of Jesus Christ had been discovered in 1996 by a man from Egypt named Ahmed Hany. It is said that the stone had been analyzed by a few experts, but Ahmed Hany never decided to make the stone public, until now.
An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain
The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.
Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source
Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
The surprising content of the world's oldest Christian letter sent between two brothers who lived in 230 AD
World's oldest Christian letterCredit: @NermienRiad/Twitter. The world's oldest Christian letter dates back to the 3rd century AD during the time of Roman Egypt. The letter which was actually written on Egpytian papyrus had been in the possession of the Univeristy of Basel, Switzerland for over a century. However, researchers had not analyzed it until recently.
20 years ago, a student disappeared on campus, revealing a secret double life. What happened to Joshua Guimond?
Joshua Guimond was raised in the tiny town of Maple Lake, Minnesota. He was an only child to his parents, Brian and Lisa, who divorced when he was 12. By age 20, Josh was a 3rd-year political science major at St. John’s University in Collegeville. Josh dreamed of becoming a lawyer and eventually, the president. He was intelligent, ambitious, and driven.
The medieval Battle of Visby left behind a mass grave of children and elderly soldiers still wearing their chainmail
A victim of the invasion of Visby in 1361 still in his chainmailPhoto byWolfgang Sauber; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Battle of Visby which was fought in 1361 is associated with mass graves.
Man Exploring Abandoned Penitentiary Scared by Shadowy Figure In a Cell
This one's serving more than a life sentence.
Issei Sagawa: Cannibalism, Murder, and the Mind of a Killer
Mercator 1569 world map detail cannibalsCommons Wikimedia. You may have never heard of Issei Sagawa, but he's one of the most notorious in history. In 1981, Sagawa murdered an innocent woman and spent three days eating her flesh. He was arrested and deported back to Japan, where he spent the rest of his life writing about his crime and reflecting on why he did it.
BBC
Ava White's mum says she is living a life sentence
The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death a year ago after a row over Snapchat, has said she feels like she is living a life sentence. The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on in November 2021. Speaking publicly for the first...
My Family Oversimplified My Brother’s Adoption Story
My brother arrived in my life like the rain always did: after fervent prayer and petitioning. My father was a crop duster in the Texas Panhandle, a land where memories of the Dust Bowl remained painfully fresh even as the farmers remained stubbornly persistent. And so we were always praying for rain, before Friday-night high-school football games, around the dinner table, at church on Sunday morning. When rain canceled the rodeo or a much-anticipated carnival, gratitude held our disappointment in check. When hail flattened crops and tornadoes ripped sheet-metal roofs off barns, we took the bitter with the sweet: At least we got some rain.
One of the Oldest Graves In Oklahoma Belongs to a Witch’s Resurrected Lover
She tried to bring him back and it went horribly wrong.
BBC
Justinian and Theodora: The Byzantine power couple
Extraordinary stories of everyday people whose life somehow changed the course of history. From the Soviet officer who prevented a nuclear catastrophe to the Dutch teenage sisters who defied the Nazi occupation, this BBC Reel playlist opens new windows onto the past and changes the way we look at big historical events.
‘A small victory against erasure’: the three minutes that bring an exterminated Jewish past to life
A new documentary extends 200 seconds of home-movie footage shot in Poland in 1938 into a forensic examination of a community obliterated by the Nazis
The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago
Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.
Comments / 0