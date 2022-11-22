Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
WJCL
Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
Browns add S Bubba Bolden, OT Will Holden to their practice squad
Placing center Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve and signing center Greg Mancz were not the only roster moves the Cleveland Browns have made today. After releasing Jordan Meredith from the practice squad yesterday, the Browns have now signed safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to their reserves. Both...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
Texans to start QB Kyle Allen in Week 12
Another member of the 2021 quarterback class will not keep his starting job into Week 12. The Texans are set to bench Davis Mills, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Lovie Smith declined to name a starter for Houston’s next matchup, but Garafolo notes Kyle Allen will receive the call. This will be Allen’s first start since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season. Allen has not taken a snap since signing with the Texans this offseason. This scenario was rumored to be on the table earlier this week.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL Could Match at No. 3
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL could match at No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 regular season for college football is winding down. However, the interest regarding draft prospects and where they'll be positioned mounts every day. Generally toward the end of a yearly campaign...
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Texans sign former Patriots CB D'Angelo Ross to the practice squad
The Houston Texans may be 1-8-1 and en route to having lucrative picks in the 2023 NFL draft, but general manager Nick Caserio and the player personnel department are still evaluating available talent in 2022. Caserio and company are going back to a familiar well though. The Texans signed former...
Yardbarker
New York Giants bring in TE Nick Vannett to compete on practice squad
The New York Giants have sustained an unbelievable number of injuries this season, including at the tight end spot, where rookie fourth-round selection Daniel Bellinger suffered a broken eye socket. Bellinger has been rehabilitating and is close to making a return to practice, but he is still unable to feature on offense, leaving the Giants thin at the position.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin says he expects to return as Rebels coach
Lane Kiffin said Thursday night that he anticipates returning as Ole Miss' head coach, even if he is offered Auburn's vacant head-coaching job.
