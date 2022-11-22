ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WJCL

Jaguars claim former Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived on Tuesday by the Rams according to reports. Henderson remains the Rams' leading rusher for the season upon his departure, having run for 283 yards on 70 carries through 10 games. Henderson was a third-round...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Texans to start QB Kyle Allen in Week 12

Another member of the 2021 quarterback class will not keep his starting job into Week 12. The Texans are set to bench Davis Mills, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Lovie Smith declined to name a starter for Houston’s next matchup, but Garafolo notes Kyle Allen will receive the call. This will be Allen’s first start since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season. Allen has not taken a snap since signing with the Texans this offseason. This scenario was rumored to be on the table earlier this week.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL Could Match at No. 3

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears, Georgia DL could match at No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 regular season for college football is winding down. However, the interest regarding draft prospects and where they'll be positioned mounts every day. Generally toward the end of a yearly campaign...
CHICAGO, IL
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

New York Giants bring in TE Nick Vannett to compete on practice squad

The New York Giants have sustained an unbelievable number of injuries this season, including at the tight end spot, where rookie fourth-round selection Daniel Bellinger suffered a broken eye socket. Bellinger has been rehabilitating and is close to making a return to practice, but he is still unable to feature on offense, leaving the Giants thin at the position.
NEW YORK STATE

