This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.

