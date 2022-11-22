Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's new Kid Governor wants to help with anxiety and depression
While Gov. Ned Lamont was reelected to lead Connecticut for a second term as governor, a new Kid Governor has been elected for a year-long term. Elected to office this month, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez will serve as the state's 2023 Kid Governor. The fifth grader from Monroe Elementary...
milfordmirror.com
Santacons, bar crawls and holiday pop-up bars in CT for the 2022 holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As the holiday season approaches, themed events and bar crawls are returning as well. Connecticut cities host events like SantaCon and ugly sweater contests out in the streets and into the bars. SantaCon in particular is a nationwide event that brings Mr. and Mrs. Claus costumes to bars all around the U.S. In Connecticut there are 4 SantaCons in Stamford, South Windsor, Colchester and Hartford.
milfordmirror.com
Quinnipiac, UConn, Yale ranked in men's, women's college hockey polls
Five men's and women's college hockey programs in Connecticut are ranked among the top 20 in the country. On the men’s side, Quinnipiac is No. 4, while UConn rose from No. 8 to No. 6. The Bobcats (9-1-2) are on a seven-game winning streak and defeated Princeton twice with...
milfordmirror.com
Where to see holiday tree lightings in CT for the 2022 season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Towns and cities across the Nutmeg state are gathering their communities to celebrate the holiday season with the traditional lighting of a holiday tree. Some tree lighting celebrations can include free cookies, cocoa and visits from Santa. Here is...
milfordmirror.com
Seven CIAC football playoff berths up for grabs on Thanksgiving Day
Four teams unofficially clinched CIAC playoff spots on Wednesday night, leaving seven up for grabs as Thanksgiving Day — the final day of the 2022 high school regular season — dawns in Connecticut. North Haven clinched a Class MM berth with its 55-14 victory over Amity. Barlow clinched...
milfordmirror.com
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Willimantic;Clouds and sunshine;49;33;SSW;5;60%;2%;2. Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;48;35;S;6;60%;2%;2. _____
milfordmirror.com
CIAC softball championships to be played at UConn beginning in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The CIAC softball championships have a new home. After decades being held primarily at West Haven's Biondi Field and Stratford's DeLuca Field, the CIAC announced an agreement with the University of Connecticut to host championship games beginning with this upcoming season.
Comments / 0