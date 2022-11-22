Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield can ‘leave here with my head held high’ as Sam Darnold set to start Sunday
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield said his future in Carolina was "up in the air" after Sam Darnold named starter against Denver Broncos.
Panthers bench Baker Mayfield; Sam Darnold to start at quarterback vs Broncos
It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers as the team announces it has benched Baker Mayfield for the former New York Jet.
Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears
Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
Ex-Panthers coach Matt Rhule hopes for ‘another chance’
Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule welcomes another chance to coach and knows a few changes he would implement should he
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Carolina Panthers make change at starting quarterback
The Carolina Panthers are making yet another change at the quarterback position. The Panthers announced on Tuesday that Sam Darnold will start for them at quarterback on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 12. Darnold will be the third quarterback to start this year for Carolina. Baker Mayfield began...
Cardinals fire O-line coach, run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals have yet another controversy to deal with this year. This involves a coach. The team fired offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler before Monday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told AZCentral Sports’ Bob McManaman. The decision came after...
Reports: Texans QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins
The Houston Texans will turn to quarterback Kyle Allen to start this weekend’s game against the host Miami Dolphins, multiple
Hackett Breaks Silence on Broncos' Late-Game Defensive Collapses
Nathaniel Hackett isn't the only culprit in the Denver Broncos' losing season.
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams
The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
Tyrese Samuel hits game-winning trey, Seton Hall stuns Memphis
Tyrese Samuel banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Seton Hall a 70-69 win over Memphis on Thursday
Newton leads UConn past Oregon 83-59 at Phil Knight tourney
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 23 points, leading No. 20 UConn to an 83-59 win over Oregon on Thursday night at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. Jordan Hawkins scored 18 points, Adama Sanogo added 12 and Joey Calcaterra came off the bench to score 11 for the unbeaten Huskies (6-0).
Surging DeMar DeRozan, Bulls face slumping Thunder
DeMar DeRozan is hopeful the Chicago Bulls’ erratic start to the season will settle into consistent production. “We’ve had some
