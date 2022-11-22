ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Comeback

Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is perhaps the one person who understands the struggles of New York Jets first-round pick Zach Wilson. The Jets, Darnold’s former team, benched Wilson this week after a disastrous offensive performance against the New England Patriots in which the offense produced two points. Darnold spoke on the Jets’ shocking move Read more... The post Sam Darnold has blunt take on Zach Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Game vs. Bears

Earlier this Wednesday, it was reported that Zach Wilson will not be the starting quarterback for the Jets this weekend. Wilson received a ton of criticism for his poor performance and lack of accountability this past weekend. The former No. 2 pick had just 77 passing yards against the Patriots.
Yardbarker

Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals, Rams

The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami writes that the 49ers’ success with QB Jimmy Garoppolo this season has opened up even more discussion about what they should do at the position in 2023 when QB Trey Lance is healthy and Garoppolo is set to be a free agent. The only...
