Grey’s Anatomy has confirmed the date for Ellen Pompeo’s departure from the series.The actor has played the leading role of Meredith Grey for all 19 seasons of the hit ABC medical drama, which first aired in 2005.On Thursday (10 November), it was revealed that the show will return next year with Pompeo’s Grey leaving on 23 February, 2023.Her final episode will be titled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and show Grey departing to move to Boston, US with her family for a new job.In a teaser for the episode, Grey is seen walking the halls of Grey Sloan Hospital on her...

13 DAYS AGO